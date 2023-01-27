The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 28, 2023

Because of today's most influential transit, Moon conjunct Uranus, we can count on a lot of bruised egos and pushy, unforgiving attitudes.

On January 28, 2023, we aren't looking for a fight, and by all means, we will try to avoid anything that involves conflict.

However, that doesn't mean we won't find ourselves battling it out with some friend or co-worker simply because we can't just walk away.

The cure for today for the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes is to walk away, which is exactly what we won't be doing during Moon conjunct Uranus. We will chomp on to a problem and won't let go because we have to have it 'our way.'

The truth about Moon conjunct Uranus is that it's not exactly a bad or damaging transit; what it tends to do is that it supports our need to be different, and while putting us in touch with what we believe in, we find it difficult to let in other opinions.

It's as if the day is only good if we get our way or if everyone abides by our rule and nothing else. Because we believe, we also become arrogant; we think our way is the only way, and if enough ego gets poured into that package, as it will during Moon conjunct Uranus, what we'll see are bratty people walking around thinking we're all here to serve them. Nope.

Another oddball thing that might happen today to certain zodiac signs is this wacky notion of having one's buttons pressed, meaning everyone and everything is going to get on these people's nerves today.

What may go from a little bit of anger could flare into an outright tantrum if we don't watch ourselves. So, take it in stride, signs. Make an allowance for the things you find less than perfect in your life.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 28, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are not taking criticism today, oh no. The problem here is that nobody is criticizing you, yet that's all you feel anyone is doing. It's like everybody and their mother has decided, en masse, to condemn you...or at least, that's how you perceive it.

What's really going on is that you secretly second guess yourself; you're on to something here, and you don't want anyone to know what you've found because you think it's ugly, or anti-social, or whatever.

And so, with the energetic push of Moon conjunct Uranus, you'll simultaneously be judging and defending yourself. You know that some of these talking heads are right, but you're still not ready to hear it 'out loud.' And so, you shut all the noise out, and the way things are working today, it seems you won't be doing it politely.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You will attend something today that will make you feel as though you are the main attraction when you are merely a visitor, much like everyone else who attends this gathering. Your ego will get in the way of why you originally came, which was to show support for someone else and to be quiet and reverent while it takes place.

But you can't do that, can you, Leo? You can't not grab a moment to be in the spotlight, even if doing so shows the world that you are so into yourself that you've basically forgotten why you're here in the first place.

During Moon conjunct Uranus, you will decide that you are the only person on Earth who can 'save the day,' In doing so, you will prove to your friends and family that your ego is larger than your desire to be supportive.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What makes this day rough for you, Pisces is the idea that you've put in so much work, and because of that, you feel that you are entitled to the last word. Basically, this means that working has turned into 'owning' for you, and you feel adamant about everything going your way, according to your plan.

You need to hear the expertise of others, and you want to, as you believe you are the ultimate authority. On January 28, during Moon conjunct Uranus, you'll see that the more you 'stand your ground,' the harder it will be in terms of 'swaying the masses.'

You don't want to do it differently; you want it your way, believing that your way is the best way for all. During Moon conjunct Uranus, you'll find that not everyone agrees with you, which will enrage you, making your day rather...rough.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.