The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 24, 2023

Have you ever been on a diet, and because you restrict certain foods from your menu, you know that whatever you will eat is not only healthy but it's 'chosen' and absolutely must live up to the standards of your expectations?

And then, it's that time you're about to treat yourself to that one daily allowance of — whatever — and as soon as it hits your tongue, you realize it's stale. Welcome to today.

January 24 is the kind of day that ends up leaving a bad taste in your mouth. Whatever is about to happen on this cannot be helped, which leaves our reaction to it as something that is totally up to us.

How we see whatever creates that 'stale treat' effect is how we fare through the day. It's the old 'the glass is half full or half empty' gig. And the gig master is, of course, Moon square Mars because nobody likes a good practical joke like this transit. Moon square Mars IS The Joker.

Today's transit will make us feel like we need to catch up. We will try, do our best, and even be praised for being attentive or determined.

Still, none of it will matter because, by the end of the day, all we will know is that the work we put into today, no matter what area of our lives we put that work into, will produce a stale product. In other words, for so many of us today, we will need to work at our optimum level.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 24, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While it isn't advised to hold off on big plans for today, you should survey your area before putting any great ideas into the ether. This means that on this day, during Moon square Mars, you may find yourself in a creative mindset; you want to do great work, and you also want to show it off, which is perfectly acceptable.

What is advised for today, however, is for you to go over your work, or check it twice as they say, because if you don't, you may find that what you're about to 'share with the world' is actually a half-baked idea with a fairly raw center.

Kudos to you for being so bold and brave, but on this day, during Moon square Mars, it looks like you may have overestimated your ability. Yes, you can do it excellently, but there is such a thing as 'checking your work.' Do that, and you won't have such a rough time.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today comes with great ideas, and what you believe is the nerve you'll need to execute these ideas. You feel courageous today as if taking a chance is second nature to you, and that's good because it gets your heart pumping and makes you feel alive and productive. So far, so good, and then there's Moon square Mars to challenge you even further.

You might feel so stoked for change and risk today that you'll jump at the chance to do something different, but here's the catch: today is not for doing something different.

Today is for doing what you do best without changing the plan or the direction. So, because you don't see anything but the success you imagine will come due to your actions, you also will not be able to see that whatever you're doing is still being prepared. So, back it up a bit, Cancer. You are a great talent, but sometimes, you must hold off before spilling that beauty on the world.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What makes this day rather rough for you, Scorpio is that you are someone who can spot excellence; you have a taste for the refined, and in a way, you are somewhat spoiled. And you like it that way. There's no going back where you are concerned, and whatever it is that's brought you to this point can only be attributed to your diligence and hard work.

You believe you will always succeed, but that will be hard to do today as the Moon square Mars seems to be quite good at stealing the spotlight from those who believe in themselves.

You aren't doing anything wrong today, Scorpio; you are merely trying to create beauty and light for yourself, but Moon square Mars has other ideas in store for you, and on this day, January 24, you may see how even the best of intentions can turn into the sourest of realities.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.