The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Won't Change For Love During Mars Square Moon On January 24, 2023

Love does many things to us; it makes us want to strive for greatness, and it oftentimes makes us want to look better and be healthier...it can even inspire us to create, write, draw, paint, and compose...love is the inspiration that can cause great change in us.

But what if we don't want to change? What if we want to be in love and live a happy life but don't want to go through all of that 'wondrous transformation'? This is something that a few zodiac signs will definitely be confronting today: the idea of not wanting to change for the person we love.

The transit Mars square the Moon is backing up the desire to stay put. It's like putting the brakes on change, or if a more dramatic example is required, it's similar to pulling the brake switch on a speeding train.

We want this thing to go no further, and we're using whatever means available to us to prevent the progress of this 'train.' Not everyone wants to change for their lover, and not everyone believes change is essential.

We may take it further on this day because Mars square Moon does not tread lightly. Today, January 24, 2023, may see us literally standing our ground in defense of what we believe is an unnecessary request for change made by the person we love the most.

It's not as if we are closed to improvement, but there's a vibe that comes with today that suggests that our loved ones may be asking for too much and that it's not so much a change in us that they want but the need to control. Today brings lessons for everyone.

The three zodiac signs who won't change for love during Mars square Moon on January 24, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's a very good reason you no longer change for love or take requests from a lover about how to change your life for them, and that is because you are experienced.

This stuff is old hat to you, and the conclusion you've come to is that you prefer to live your life your way instead of upheaving the entire thing for the sake of somebody else's whims.

And that's how you think of it, Gemini: the need for you to change is the result of someone else's desire...not your own.

During Mars square moon, you firmly deny this request, no matter who it comes from. You may be with a partner who suddenly wants a big change because they have a big change going on in their own life. But you are not them, and you feel they don't have the right to ask you to change when you are perfectly happy to be the way you are, right now, on this day.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Change is not exactly your thing, not in love, lifestyle, job...you are much happier when things go according to their plan. You are also completely aware that you could use a lot of positive change, but that's not your interest. You know yourself too well, Virgo, and when someone demands a change in you, you might even agree with them, but you will not change.

This is your nature; you are being true to yourself. You don't care what others think of you, and if someone is to be your love partner, they have to either come down to your non-changing level or walk out the door.

You don't care. Change isn't your thing, and it never will be. So, when someone suggests that it might be a nice idea if, on occasion, you clean your house or change your clothes if you so wish to continue in a dirty house with a ragged outfit on, they'll have to deal with it.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Why should you have to change, especially for love? If you have to change for love, then certainly the person who 'loves' you must now know you well enough to think suggesting change would be a good idea. You are so much more than content to be you, your way.

You don't need to change; you will stay the same for a while.

Much to the dismay of your partner, you are fairly adamant about your feelings, and you will let them know that they really need to deal with the reality of who you are.

During Mars square Moon, your delivery may even become a little 'harsh.' You don't want to be bugged and want to be left alone. You will give them an ultimatum: Love me as I am, and do not try to change me. This is who I am. "Love it or leave it."

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.