The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 23, 2023

Having a lunar transit such as Moon conjunct Saturn is never exactly easy on us humans, but it most certainly can help put us in touch with what we have to change about ourselves. During the Moon conjunct Saturn, on January 23, we will get the chance to learn something very profound about ourselves, and by learning this prime knowledge, we can change our fate.

Saturn's energy often makes us feel like we are less than we are. A 'drag' feeling comes with it, a sense of being tugged at or drawn from as if energy is being tapped from us, leaving us confused or...empty.

Today may make us feel confused or unsatisfied with whatever 'clarity' we have just discovered. This is the kind of day that needs several more days to process. It's not a bad day, per se, but it may open doors we wished would stay shut.

During the Moon conjunct Saturn, the 'can of worms' is opened, meaning that you really don't want to know about will make itself known.

Nobody likes a can of worms, as it seems to be the most disgusting thing ever conceived of, and yet, today has that dreaded 'don't go there' feeling to it. However, we will reveal something about our lives that we may not want to accept. Yes, it's THAT kind of day.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 23, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You may not be able to easily shake that feeling of emptiness today as Moon conjunct Saturn has you in its snare, and while that isn't the worst thing in the world, it may topple your good mood.

You aren't into being manipulated by the planets on this day, as you had 'other things in mind' and yet, what to do, what to do? With the Moon conjunct Saturn looming on high, you'll feel as though you are being prohibited from reaching some goal that you set for yourself on this day.

You will try, but you will shortly notice that your efforts are somehow self-defeating, as if you are passionately attempting something that absolutely cannot work, and yet, you cannot see it until it's too late. Keep your stamina up, Gemini, and don't let this transit affect your world.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The last thing that someone born under the sign of Virgo wants or needs is to be told to either stop what they are doing or that they are doing something wrong. You feel like, if you want to make a mess out of your life, someone else's life, your dog's life...you'll do it because you are the boss of you, and you get to call the shots on where the messes go.

And while you tend to come off as arrogant or possibly even clueless about how many people you hurt along the way, today brings out that side of you, once again — the side that doesn't care what others think.

This isn't about you being self-loving and proud but more about you not wanting to hear the truth about your moves, your mistakes and the damage you cause simply by being neglectful. During the Moon conjunct Saturn, all this comes into play and creates a vibe of dissatisfaction and self-doubt.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You can't help but feel so intensely dissatisfied on this day, and it's really starting to get on your nerves. You will find that on this day, January 23, during the Moon conjunct Saturn, you will start to wonder what the heck happened to your life and how it came to this, where you feel like an imposter in your skin.

You are a survivor, and you do put up with whatever it is that you need to put up with to survive, but things seem to be crashing down on your head. You can't stand your living space, and the freedom you crave seems beyond your grasp.

Today is filled with thoughts like this, and if you understand that most of your disappointment and stress are in your mind, you might be able to wrangle yourself out of today's stranglehold of negativity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.