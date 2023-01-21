The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Breakup During Mercury Trine The North Node On January 22, 2023

If we look to the stars for guidance, information and natural influence, we must look at more than just the celebrity planets and constellations. This universe is jam-packed with events that rely upon some other heavenly bodies.

One such event is 'north node trine the planet Mercury,' and because of its ability to rapidly speed up communications, we know that today is the day that something in our lives changes for good.

This transit, north node trine Mercury, helps expedite whatever we feel must be done but has been put on hold for unknown reasons. It is on this day that we receive news, and it is also when we realize that 'it's now or never' when it comes to something on our minds.

The days of procrastination are over, and if this means we'll be speaking up and saying what's on our minds, then so be it because, for some zodiac signs, there's only one thing going down today, and that's the decision to break up with their longtime romantic partner. Hey, it happens.

We also have to consider the 'traits' associated with the north node, as this cosmic point helps us concentrate on healing old wounds and heartache.

When Mercury trines the north node, we look at rapid progress in cutting things short, ending bad relationships, and proceeding with the healing. On this day, January 22, we know that things must end and that the completion we are looking for is just around the corner.

The three zodiac signs who breakup during Mercury trine the north node on January 22, 2023

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

One would think that breaking up is something you do regularly, simply because you are so headstrong and pushy, but you're just like anyone else when it comes to matters of the heart; you fear breaking up because you know that it's going to create an emotional battlefield along the way until the way is finally over. Today, January 22, comes with the north node trine Mercury, and this particular transit will enable you to speak up and get the job done.

No, it's not a job you wish to have, but you're suffering and need change. That's exactly why today's transit is going to be the best thing that can happen to you because it's going to sway you towards breaking up, and making it clean and done with. You have no more time to spend on this 'romance,' and you will grab the moment today to break up with the person you no longer love.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

There are so many moments of "Oh hell no" that you can take, and it seems that your romantic relationship is endlessly giving you opportunities to say this phrase. You don't want an "oh hell no" relationship; you want one you can trust, rely on and turn to. You've realized that the person you are involved with is much more dedicated to being a clown than a responsible, loving partner.

During north node trine Mercury, you will have no choice but to confront your feelings and start the motion of breaking up. It will happen fast because once the momentum starts, you won't be able to stop it. North node trine Mercury has a way of speeding things up to the point where there's no looking back. You will be happy to be a part of this process, but sad that it has to be.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've never wanted to break up, as you had it in mind that you and the person you are with should stand out as a power couple, an example of longevity and romantic love. No such luck. It would be wonderful if we could all live out such ideals, but that only sometimes happens. The problem with many relationships is that neither party initiates to end things because ending things seems to be the number one taboo action.

It's like admitting to failure if you are prone to see things that way, and you are, Leo. You're not failing, though you are doing what you must do if you respect yourself. You can't fight the power of north node trine Mercury; it will rapidly get you where you need to be. Your heartache and pain will soon get a rest.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.