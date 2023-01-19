The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 20, 2023

The Buddhists speak of attachment as the root of all suffering. Let's break that down and see how it applies to our lives realistically. When we 'sign on' for love, we sign an invisible contract that ensures that one of the two parties involved will experience pain, heartache or loss at one point.

Sometimes we get only one, sometimes all three, but we never receive a sentence of pure bliss; the more we love, the greater the threat of separation. Love makes life on Earth worthwhile, but it comes with a price, depending on how attached we are to the person.

Today, we are looking at the transit that most affects us: Moon conjunct Mercury. This transit is known for building attachments, which means we will do the same on this day, January 20, 2023.

For some zodiac signs, we already know where this attachment is going. Still, because love is like a magic wand that brushes over all the things we wish to ignore, we will go right ahead and set ourselves up for the attachment of a lifetime: a new love story.

We all know love is beautiful, and nobody wants to look at the downside. The downside only exists as an attachment.

The more we want a person, the more power they have over us, and when they either reject us, fall out of love with us, or die on us, we suffer because we cannot bear the idea of detachment, as it feels too lonely a road to take. Today digs deep into the world of attachment and show us how completely 'addicted' we really are.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 20, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are famous for saying the line, "I'm OK." You like knowing that you can convince anyone that they need not worry about you, that if anyone can survive, it's you. You like being a strong, positive-energy person, but you may feel somewhat lonely on this day.

You have everything in your life on lock; your partner is cool, your friends and fam are cool, and you've got dreams, schemes and plans all lined up for a great year.

What's going on today is that during the Moon conjunct Mercury, you feel like you love everyone almost 'too' much, making you start to visualize everyone leaving you, one way or another. You get terrible anxiety over the idea of people leaving you, and it's not because you have an abandonment issue; you don't. What you have is an attachment issue, which will put you to the test today.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Of all the zodiac signs, Virgo is the most clingy and needy for love, security and some version of the order. You are the people who marry the first person they meet to make sure you

' nail down a partner.' You do not want to be alone, and when you spend time alone, you're usually on your phone, checking in nonstop to see where this or that person is. Today brings you an accidental look at your attachment. Today disallows you from getting in touch with someone simply because of a tech issue — very Mercury of the Moon conjunct Mercury to do this.

Still, in all, that glitch is going to send you into a spasm of insecurity. You instantly think the worst is happening, and you can't come down to earth until you get some relief. One missed phone call is all it takes to freak out and drive yourself into a state of sheer nervousness. That's your attachment speaking.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've always teetered on the edge of detachment, but somehow, you still let yourself get pulled in. And honestly, being pulled in usually ends up in you being loved, which is a great thing. But you've never really trusted love; you know it's going to 'get' you sooner or later, and on this day, during Moon conjunct Mercury, you may start taking that thinking to heart.

While with someone, you have already started to feel the pangs of 'what will happen when they leave?' You allow yourself too many fantasies, and they all revolve around disasters.

What makes this day rough for you is that while you still love someone very deeply, you are starting to feel as if maybe you 'should' detach from them as you see the pain that awaits, and it scares you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.