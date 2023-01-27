The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Monthly Horoscopes, February 1- 28, 2023

It may be time to say something ahead of time, and that is: Don't beat yourself up for feeling less than enthused about the work that needs to be done this February. Keep in mind that this is notoriously a hard month to get through.

We are living the pressure we've put on ourselves when we decided this year is going to be amazing, but the thing is, it takes time to get to the 'amazing' part, so hang in there and keep believing in yourself.

February will bring up a lot of self-reflection for three zodiac signs in particular; this doesn't mean depression or the discovery of something awful, but it does mean that, for many of us, we'll be taking a pause before continuing. One thing we have going for us is the common presence of the planet Mercury, which will bring forth many personal truths; the kicker is how we deal with all of these truths. Can we take it?

If transits may take us down the rougher roads, we'd have to name them Moon opposite Mercury and Moon opposite Pluto, for starters. These transits make up our first week, and it will be during the first week of February that 'sets up' the tone for the month. With Venus square Mars showing up shortly after, we may take our confusion into our love lives.

With Mercury square Moon showing up later in the month, we may find things start to smooth themselves out. But the general feeling for the month is one that comes with self-doubt, hesitation and the missing of choice opportunities due to fear of the unknown.

The three zodiac signs with rough monthly horoscopes during February 1 - 28, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Let's stop first and say this: the entire month is not going to waste, and you needn't worry about how 'rough' it will be. What you do need to do, however, is concern yourself with your actions and the consequences you may reap for being involved.

This month brings you right into the light, Leo, and that doesn't necessarily mean the spotlight on a stage. We're looking at how you could put yourself in hot water for opening up your mouth at the worst time imaginable.

You may feel very daring, perhaps even a little petulant, but ask yourself: Has this ever really worked for you? February puts it to you: this is your month for personal change. Do you accept that challenge or continue to act the same way you always have, the behavior that's gotten you into trouble before? The question for you, Leo, have you learned your lessons and are you willing to put those lessons to good use this February?

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You will suffer the slings and arrows of impatience in February of 2023. It won't last the entire month, but for the first three weeks, at least, you will be under the impression that whatever it is that you're living through, it's mediocre and needs to be taken up a step.

You feel dissatisfied this month as if you were expecting some miracle to happen, and all you got was a box of rocks instead. You don't see that box of rocks as an invitation to learn.

Instead, because of transits like Venus in Aries and Mercury trine Mars, you will know nothing but frustration, impatience and a tendency to believe you are somehow above it all. What's going on here is that things are not moving along at the brisk clip you imagined, but you need to take responsibility for your participation in how fast or slow things move. There are things you want to avoid looking at, and much time will be spent in avoidance.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Well, that didn't take long. Your lack of faith in your fellow workers is being referred to here. While everything seemed to be in fabulous working order in January, it suddenly seems like it's hit the skids and is now all about 'who the laziest person around is.'

It certainly isn't you, but this ticks you off. Here you are, ready to take February by the scruff of its neck, ready to bloom into the success you and you alone see in your mind, and then...crash, boom, splat.

It all falls apart because nobody is as 'into it' as you, Capricorn. Because you are so highly motivated and enthusiastic, you would THINK that your energy would be contagious, but it seems that during February of 2023, you come off more as intimidating than inspiring and honestly, your 'positive energy' reads to others as pushiness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.