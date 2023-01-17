The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 18, 2023

We have a very interesting transit on January 18, 2023, which acts like an engine.

Paired with this astrological energy, we can add power to whatever we focus on today. We are working with the strange and mystical transit called the Sun conjunct Pluto, and depending on what we're 'into' today, we may get way more than we counted on.

This transit can expand on whatever emotions are floating around in our heads, which might not be a good thing for those of us who are either depressed or already overly worried about something.

On January 18, we need to try and temper our emotions to the best of our ability because if we are, for some reason, feeling bad about life or this and that, today's transit, the Sun conjunct Pluto will work just as hard to make it all seem so much worse.

Today works like anxiety: it comes on without rhyme or reason and can't be made sense. It just IS, and with the Sun conjunct Pluto backing 'IT' up, we're up for a wild ride today.

Luckily, we will keep this information to ourselves, meaning this isn't the kind of day that comes with insulating other people or even wanting to be far away from them; instead, it's a private journey into a personal hell-scape, and while three zodiac signs in astrology won't be able to avoid it, it is a temporary state and can be worked with.

Hang tight, and do not fret. We all have 'days like this.'

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 18, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's not going to be a walk in the park for you today, Aries, as you have certain things on your mind, and they are really getting in the way of your progress.

You tend to get caught up on 'one thing,' and you can only seem to move off that one thing once you are somewhat satisfied with its condition at the completion time.

Today, during the Sun conjunct Pluto, you may only be able to find that moment of completion if you are too nit-picky and detail-oriented. You want only the best, but you can't stop picking things apart because you are looking for what can go wrong. And you know what they say, be careful what you seek as you may find it. Today, you will waste a lot of time seeking perfection that you know you can't have.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's a rough day for you, Virgo, because today, like so many other days in your life, is dedicated to rumination. Once again, you're going to find yourself dwelling in the past. That one old partner comes to mind, and as soon as you focus in on them, all you can think of is how bad they were to you and what a fool you were even to let them into your life when you did.

And even though the breakup took place years ago, here you are, reliving every moment as if you have nothing else to do with your life.

This is also one of the Sun conjunct Pluto's trick's as it tends to throw us back into memories, where we splash around as if drowning in a whirlpool.

You may notice that this transit does wonders for others, but that is also because those others happen to be thinking 'good' thoughts on this day. Sun conjunct Pluto accentuates 'bad' moods.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

A Pluto transit could hit you either way, good or bad, but unfortunately, you can't handle it today. You have your head in the clouds, which means your body is just trying to keep up. You have way too much on your mind, and it's starting to drag you down; your intention is to do, do, do, but your body asks, "Wait, did I even have coffee today?"

One cup will do the trick, so don't overindulge in the 'things' that you believe will soothe the anxious feeling you carry around with you today, Scorpio. You will also look for comfort, which is why you need to avoid what you know is not good for you. Understand this: whatever you're going through on this day will not last, is only in your mind, and will be laughable within a day or two. Hang in there, friend!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.