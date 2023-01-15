The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are No Longer In Love During Moon Square Venus On January 16, 2023

I've often concluded that when two people try to love each other and try to stick it out but simply cannot...it's due to chemistry. Some people can't get along, even when they want to.

Something is 'there' in the way, and the way I think of it, it has to be something inside. Alas, I am not altogether correct on this, as sometimes the reasons come from an external source, and it's hard to ignore such a source today when that source is named the Moon square Venus.

Moon square Venus puts us in direct confrontation with each other. We may love and adore the person we are in confrontation with, but there's something about being close to them, face to face, that brings out some of the truer feelings we have for this person.

Moon square Venus is obvious: it's here to cause friction and to help us find reasons why 'this love isn't working.'

It's not that it's not working; it's that, deep down, the two of you don't like each other.

It's that simple. And try as you may make it otherwise; the truth has a way of rising to the top of the heap. Moon square Venus helps to pave that road.

So today, because we have Moon square Venus messing about with our compatibility levels, we may find that we cannot go on with the person we've been kidding ourselves into believing is the right one for us.

The truth is, we may not be able to love this person, and it may go the same for them. Not everyone is 'meant to be,' and sometimes it takes a transit like a moon square Venus to make it clear to us.

The three zodiac signs who are no longer in love during the Moon square Venus on January 16, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have very little patience once you discover something that needs change, and on this day, January 16, you're going to figure something out that may come as a shock.

You aren't sure if you love the person you are with; you're not sure you CAN love them, as everything about this person now gets on your nerves. Whatever held you together must have been some wishful thinking because the expiration date on your love affair seems to be coming to an abrupt and weird ending.

Today puts you in touch with something you didn't think could happen: you and your romantic partner literally do not like each other, and we all know how that goes. When you don't like a person, loving them isn't even an option after a while. You tried, they tried, and it's time to move on. At least you figured it out, eh, Aries?

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Moon square Venus puts you in an awkward position; it seems that you and your partner have crossed a certain border, and now the two of you have realized that you don't love each other anymore. Neither of you sees this as a major trauma; it's just what's happening, and it feels real.

You are both aware that you could turn this into a raging war of egos, but you don't feel the need to take it that far. The lack of love you feel for each other doesn't need further fuel; you'd like to avoid setting the entire thing on fire, which is why you both feel like it's a better idea to settle things on your own, peacefully.

One thing you could always do with your partner is work things out. Now, you both have discovered that the only thing you need to work out now is how your part from each other. Your lack of love doesn't bring about hostility, just a need to flee.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You happen to be one who does not like failing. No matter how that failure is judged, you want no part of it; in fact, you'll lie to people to make them think that 'everything is OK,' simply because admitting that things aren't OK is considered to be failing on your part. What's devastating to you now, during moon square Venus, is that you sense another 'failure' is about to make itself known, and you don't know if you can handle it.

What's coming down the pike is the stark realization that you and your romantic partner do not love each other anymore, nor do you want to try, wait it out, or work it out.

The love has turned into something else, and you're not fond of the idea of it becoming resentment. That you could not remain 'in love' is a failure, but please, don't beat yourself up over this. Life happens.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.