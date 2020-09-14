6 Celebrities Who Once Hated Each Other — But Are Now Friends Again

These celebrities eventually mended their feuds.

As volatile as the dating pool can be in Hollywood, there's just as much drama around celebrities who are just friends, too. Year after year, we've seen celebs who were once on good terms end up absolutely hating each other and sometimes, that feud ends up playing out in front of all of us on social media, as cringe-worthy as that can become. Once in awhile, though, celebs will manage to kiss and make up, only to form a bond that is much stronger than what they had before. And often, it ends in a really beautiful relationship that, while less dramatic, is really sweet to see — as totally unexpected as some of these makeups seemed at the height of their feuds.

More than a few celebs have kissed and made up over the years, and these are some of the most notable ones.

6 celebrities who hated each other — but are back to being friends again:

Katy Perry & Taylor Swift

Perry and Swift started out as good friends but then began feuding when Swift accused Perry of "sabotaging" her tour, stealing her dancers out from under her. Their feud continued publicly for years until the two finally decided to bury the hatchet, with Perry making a cameo in Swift's music video for "You Need to Calm Down." Now, it seems like they're still on good terms, considering the fact that Swift just gifted Perry a baby blanket for her daughter that she personally embroidered herself.

"Miss [Daisy] adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift," Perry wrote, sharing the blanket on Instagram. "Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager."

Karamo Brown & Antoni Porowski from Queer Eye

Though it wasn't obvious to fans watching Queer Eye at home, during the show's first season, Brown and Porowski actually didn't get along because of an unnamed "third party" who was spreading rumors about them and stirring the pot. Brown has said that things have improved since then, especially after they were able to have a heart-to-heart and hash things out.

“We did not talk to each other at all during season 1 even though we were shooting together. On camera, it was about that person and about creating something successful and so, that was genuine, but off camera, the minute that camera stopped rolling, ‘Girl, don’t come near me,'" he said in an interview.

Nicole Richie & Paris Hilton

Richie and Hilton were famous for being BFFs when they filmed their reality show, The Simple Life, but ended up having a massive falling out not long after. Now that the ladies are both older and wiser, though, Richie said on an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that they're on good terms again.

“An idea of a true friend is somebody that’s going to be there with you through and through,” she said. “The short answer to this is, I haven’t spoken to her in a while but we are very good friends. I love her and I love her family. I have a lot of respect for her.”

Jada Pinkett Smith & Gabrielle Union

Pinkett and Union had a feud that lasted nearly 20 years, only for them to figure out that it was just a creation of the media, as Union later explained on The Today Show and eventually, the two became such good friends that Union appeared on Pinkett's Red Table Talk show on Facebook Watch.

“Jada nor I ever used the word feud, so it just became more of a media creation,” Union explained on Today. “Kind of like back in the day, neither one of us actually knows what originally took place back then. But the people we had around us were like ‘well you know how she feels about you’ and they were like, ‘well you know how she feels about you.’ And then it was like ‘girl bye’ for 17 years. Even though we’re both very outspoken women, both activists, our husbands are friends, I worked with her husband, we both had too much pride and too much insecurities to just say, ‘Hey, did that ever actually happen or was that just a creation of someone who didn’t want to see two women rise together?’”

Kim Kardashian & Adrienne Bailon

Kardashian and Bailon were at each other's throats after Bailon ended her relationship with Kardashian's brother, Rob. But it definitely didn't last, because by the time Kardashian's daughter, North, was old enough to watch The Cheetah Girls, Kardashian posted on her Instagram Story that she didn't know how to break the news that Bailon (who starred in the movie) was almost North's aunt at one point.

Drake & Meek Mill

Drake and Meek Mill were once embroiled in a huge feud after Mill accused Drake of not writing his own songs but in 2018, they showed that everything was all good between them again when Mill joined Drake on stage during his concert in Boston.

"This really gave me peace of mind tonight," Drake wrote when he shared a photo from the moment on Instagram. "Healing and moving forward created one of the most electric and gratifying moments of my career."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.