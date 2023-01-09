The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, January 10, 2023

As Mars prepares to turn direct in Gemini in just a few days, the energy of the cosmos turns quiet, urging you to focus on the plans for the path ahead.

The Moon shifts into detail and plan-orientated Virgo, which brings in the theme of planning.

In the days after the Cancer Full Moon and the Moon shifting into Leo, positive energy has boosted your confidence and positivity about whatever mountain you are preparing to climb.

But to accomplish anything of importance begins with the plans that you make.

Virgo is often known for being overly detailed and borderline controlling in ensuring everything goes according to plan, which things seldom do.

Often because of this, you may wonder if it is pointless to plan; however, the ideas you put into place for the future are not a one-way street but instead a structure to build off.

Today’s energy allows you to focus on plans knowing full well that it does not guarantee everything will go accordingly but that you are building the infrastructure to allow growth in the direction of your dreams.

This is the idea of making plans with room for the unexpected, knowing that those unforeseen moments are part of everything working out far better than you could have imagined.

Today the stars are quiet, with the Virgo Moon being the only planetary activity which means that this is where your focus will rest.

The Moon rules your emotional self and your true feelings, often even the part of you that you hide away from the rest of the world.

Virgo is an earth sign, one that is known for plans and details but which also carries within it an enormous amount of healing energy.

Virgo can help you not just plan but to reflect on your desires in a new way to incorporate more of your healing rather than you are wounding.

As the year is just starting and the promise of a fresh start is still ripe with hope, it is important to ground yourself in what constitutes a new beginning.

When you are unaware of your wounds or patterns and declare that you want a fresh start yet just continually partake in the same cycle, that new beginning remains elusive.

But when you start to see how everything is connected and how the smallest action of healing can change everything, you also realize that a new beginning is possible on any day of the year, not just the first one.

Today’s energy allows you to understand that plans help you to determine how to climb the mountain in front of you.

It does not mean that the journey will not change or that you will not have to pause and take another route, but it sets an intention, not just for success but for your own truth to become realized, which is the purpose of any plan.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Tuesday, January 10, 2023

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The Moon in your zodiac sign today is a chance to check in with the balance between your internal self and external life. You are at home in this energy; however, it may also give you a chance to look at the more feeling side of things rather than just the logic you prefer to focus on.

When it comes to your life, you have been going through a transition in your relationships and even your home situation. This allows you to become more authentic to yourself and your needs.

Take today as an opportunity to reflect on your feelings about things that have been developing in your own life, ensuring that the changes that are taking place around you reflect your truth. Use this awareness to recommit to honoring yourself, your feelings, and your needs for life so that you can make any adjustments and continue creating long-term abundance.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Virgo is your polarizing sign, and because of this, it represents romantic relationships. Whenever there is an activity within the zodiac sign of Virgo, you will go through a more active time within your own personal life.

Because the Moon is transitioning into Virgo today, it will have to do more with how you feel rather than the action you take. You are a water sign that often feels much more than you usually share with those around you.

Sometimes it can feel challenging to articulate everything you feel, so you often hope magically that others will know. But life teaches you that seldom occurs. Today is your chance to focus more on those feelings, especially about your romantic life, that you often do not share or give enough attention to. You may not necessarily want to open today, but recognizing your truth will make all the difference in the coming days.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon in Virgo is helping you prepare for Mars turning direct in Gemini in just a few days. Mars is the planet of action and ambition and has been in your sign since August and retrograde since October. This has specifically caused greater reflection in your personal life as you have been asked to slow down and make decisions differently than you normally do.

The Virgo Moon activates themes around your family and home, an area of focus in recent months. Slow down today and sit with your feelings without trying to distract yourself or explain them away. You need to honor this part of yourself more deeply to fully embrace all the lessons Mars in Gemini has offered you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.