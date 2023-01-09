The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Falls Apart During Moon Opposite Saturn On January 10, 2023

So far, this transit — the Moon opposite Saturn, is the ONLY transit in town that has been messing with our minds and actions since it took its orbit on January 10, 2023.

The good thing is that it's not going to last, and the bad thing is that it's definitely going to make its presence known today, so stand aside or get caught up in the mayhem.

Because the Moon opposite Saturn is a 'nervous' transit, we can expect to feel jittery and on edge throughout most of the day. We may need help to pinpoint why we feel this way. Still, we will channel this nervous energy in ways that could be detrimental to any relationship, especially one that is romantic.

This is the day when partnerships fall apart. Understand that today isn't the cause, and Moon opposite Saturn isn't the antagonist behind the scenes; if our love lives fall apart today, it's because they were teetering on the edge anyway, and the Moon opposite Saturn has the ability to push it right over that edge.

When our love lives fall apart, we 'think' we are shocked by the events, but deep inside, we know it will happen sooner or later.

Sometimes, that's just how it happens — it needs a push, and there is nothing like a cosmic push to set things on a new trajectory.

Know this, if you are about to witness the collapse of your love life, there's a reason for this to be happening, and for all the heartache this may cause, in the long run, everything will work out.

The three zodiac signs whose love life falls apart during the Moon opposite Saturn starting January 10, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Virgo knows exactly how to play with your head, and today, while the Moon is opposite Saturn, you will only see what is wrong with your love life. You are hypercritical today; you can't seem to relax, but that is because you know something is imminent, and that is the dissolution of your romance. It's just not working; you both know it too well.

What you've been doing — both of you — is hanging on to the last scraps of the relationship in hope that something will change for the better. Still, neither of you is putting in any effort to make the change, so it looks like you are just waiting for the total collapse. You will do it your way, Scorpio, but know this: the real end starts today. What you know is already on the conveyor belt, ready to be made into a reality.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The last thing you want to admit is that, after all your zillions and zillions of efforts made to keep your relationship strong, it's falling apart, despite those efforts. You really did believe that you could single-handedly hold it together by keeping positive and trying your best to inspire positivity in your partner.

Alas, the day has come when you know what's about to happen, and that is the ending of your partnership. It's just not working, and one of the alarm bells that ring off today is called Moon opposite Saturn, and it lets you know that you are seriously unhappy with what you've got.

You are also disappointed in yourself for letting this go so far. Yes, you tried, but apparently, you didn't try hard enough...or that's how you'll beat yourself up today, thinking of this nature. It doesn't have to go down terribly, Capricorn, but it does have to go down.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You feel like you can do anything by yourself, and the reason you have these thoughts today is that the Moon opposite Saturn inspires you to think only of yourself.

In thinking of yourself, you will go over the events of your life, and when you arrive at the present, you will come face to face with the one thing you've been trying to hide from yourself for a while: the possibility of your love life falling apart. If it's going to happen, it's going to happen today, and if it doesn't, trust in the universe that it's only a matter of time before it does.

You return to your original thought: "I like being alone. When I'm alone, I get so much done. I am at peace when I'm alone." You might be trying to convince yourself of this, or it may be your reality. One thing is for sure; your love life is different from what it used to be, and you are wondering if you want to keep up that level of mediocrity.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.