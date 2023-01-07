The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 8, 2023

Here's a day when we need to judge things correctly. It's as if our balance is off; we aren't able to gauge emotional situations, nor are we able to pick up on the cues. We hear info that rubs us the wrong way, but we don't ask why it rubs us the wrong way. We act on impulse, get mad at everything, and start fights with people we absolutely do NOT want to fight with, and if we push the envelope, we'll have a heartbreaking spat with the person we love most. There's only one thing we can say to this: "Thanks a lot, Moon opposite Venus."

January 8, 2023, is the day that the Moon opposite Venus pays us a visit, and by the end of the day, we will wonder what the heck just happened and how it all got so out of hand so fast. Wow, it's as if this transit, Moon opposite Venus, pushes us onto the front line, where we will defend ourselves against attacks that we THINK are happening when they're not. This means we will take everything our loved one says today as some threat. We're hyper-sensitive and completely off base. What a way to go!

And while we're feeling 'off' on this day, most of that 'off' feeling goes to love, romance and relationship. While this transit, Moon opposite Venus, can definitely upset topics having nothing to do with love, today's forecast looks rough on romance and tough on couples. We're not looking at major upsets, but you know how one little upset can become a huge big deal if we allow it to, so the kicker for today is not to let our tiny problems become major catastrophic events.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 8, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You had big plans for today; you were going to do this, that and the other thing for your romantic partner, but changing plans made you feel confused, and a bit put off. During the Moon opposite Venus, you can expect sudden changes or differences in ideas. Still, neither has to escalate into the theatrical piece it's heading toward today.

Today is a matter of ego; you didn't get what you wanted, and you planned for it to be so good, so fulfilling and a total surprise for your mate. As it stands, life got in the way with its sidetracking deal, and here you are, not knowing which direction to turn to.

It's as if life took center stage and chucked you back into the audience, where you get to witness all of your plans going nowhere. You wanted to be the show's star today and show off and make your partner smile. It's OK; you'll get another chance. Let life do its thing for now.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you'll have to work with today is keeping everything from becoming a personal problem. Nothing today is personal, but there's a good chance that you'll see what's wrong in just about everything with the Moon opposite Venus as your interpreter.

And, of course, that's not going to help your love life, but at this point, you are ready to throw it all away as it is. You are impulsive this way, Virgo, and when you come under the influence of transit as persuasive as the Moon opposite Venus, you might go ahead and ruin something for yourself. It would be highly recommended that you be less reactionary and more of a witness on this day. You will spare yourself so many troubles if you...hold back a little. Your mouth is what's going to get you in hot water today. Be careful, Virgo.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Because this isn't just any old transit, you may feel rough around the edges today. Moon opposite Venus brings your needy side out today, and when you get needy, there must be someone there to fill that void. The trouble is that sometimes your void space is like a bottomless pit; it can't be filled, which means you can't feel 'normal' or just plain happy.

You'll notice that you want attention today as if you last had it a few weeks ago. Your needy behavior may feel oppressive to the person you are in a relationship with. As mentioned with the other zodiac signs, impulsivity is big today, and you might take your neediness to the next level by throwing some attention-grabbing fit. You don't like this side of yourself, but on this day, you can't help but act this way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.