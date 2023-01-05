The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love With Commitment During The Moon Opposite Mercury On January 6, 2023

Don't be surprised if you're quick with the tongue on this day, as communication rules and if you don't speak up, you don't get what you need. Today we have the ironic transit Moon in opposition with Mercury. What's so ironic about that?

Well, while this transit can wreak havoc on our romantic lives, we have the power to take control of its influence and make it our own, meaning, we can get what we want but we have to make it clear to our partners that we mean business.

In other words, if what you want is a loving, committed relationship, it's not going to happen unless the two of you sit down and discuss it. With Mercury retrograde happening right now, as well, the idea of communication is scary but is that supposed to stop us?

No way. OK, so the cosmic odds are against us. Does that mean we lay down and quit? Nope. We stand tall and defy the odds, and that is how we get what we want on this day, January 6, 2023.

If you feel as though it's time to take your relationship to the next level, then do so. Discuss the idea with your partner; feel them out and while you're at it, ask yourself if this is what you really want, as well.

We think that having an exclusive relationship is the answer to our prayers but it may not be that way in real life. Nonetheless, we are all playing the same love game, and the way we work, we've come to believe that exclusivity is the best option. So, give it a whirl. But know this: nothing happens unless you open up that mouth of yours!

Three zodiac signs want love with commitment during the Moon opposite Mercury on January 6, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

OK, you've waited long enough and now you're at the point where you are just about ready to demand a firm commitment on the part of your lover. You've been together for a long enough time to know that this is the one for you, and they've given you no sign as to why you would think any other way.

They adore you, worship the ground you walk on, and yet, they're never brought up with the 'E' word, as in 'exclusivity.' You're no longer interested in 'thinking' you've already got this; you want a signed affidavit stating that they are yours and you are theirs and that's that for life.

While you may not get a contract, you will get what you want, as the Moon opposite Mercury pushes you over the edge and into the arms of the person you love. They are willing to give you whatever you want, because that is what they want, too. Yay!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If it's not exclusive, then what actually is it that you are experiencing with the person you've given your body, mind, and soul to? What, a casual fling? A non-committal roll in the hay? No way, not for you. You're a lifer, Gemini; you mate for life and you will have none of this 'casual' stuff going on in your life.

Casual is good for someone else, and in your opinion, it's just an emotional time-waster. You want the real deal, and during Moon opposite Mercury, you won't be holding back.

What's also interesting is that you are ready to walk away, should your present partner not agree to your terms. You really want this, in other words, and you anticipate some flack. Guess what? No flack on this day. You will get love with the commitment you want. No backing out now!

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The only reason you are about to agree to have a committed relationship is that they want it, meaning, your romantic partner. You love them, but honestly, commitment has never been your thing. It's not like you're out there being a wildcat, but knowing that you can choose freedom is important to you.

Still, because the Moon opposes Mercury in the sky, you may feel the desire to 'try it out.' And so, you will, and in doing so, you will find that none of your freedoms have been removed. In fact, the bliss of union is now available to you.

So, this is what they mean when they speak of security and comfort? Ah, now you know. The big surprise for you today, Libra, is that it's actually a better feeling being in a committed relationship than it is being a secret wild cat. You've made the right decision and the universe smiles on you for it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.