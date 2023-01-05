Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on January 6, 2023, and there are lots of reasons why.

Keeping in mind that we are already living with Mercury in retrograde at the very moment, we need to brace ourselves for more of where that came from, as in the Moon opposite Mercury...for the win.

It's not going to be easy today, and because we are not dogs with tightly secured muzzles over our mouths, we can know that just about everything we say today will be misconstrued, the wrong thing, and offensive in ways we never intended for them to be.

Moon opposition Mercury: it's like a curse on communication. If you've got great intentions, then pat yourself on the back for keeping them to yourself, because if you decide to share your 'wonderful new idea' with friends or co-workers, you can almost guarantee that somehow, that grand idea will turn on you.

This is the day when people hold grudges against each other, and when they can't find a grudge to hold, they'll make one up. Good ol' humans; are always there to make their own lives miserable. Sheesh.

But truly, this one's on the Moon opposite Mercury. we humans with all of our faults couldn't manufacture this kind of chaos. And let's not forget that we also have a full moon in Cancer, which practically insures that whatever happens on this day, we will take it to heart.

Everything feels personal today, even the things that are completely unrelated to our lives. It's as if we magnetize negativity and swallow it down as if it were a bitter pill.

The 3 zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 6, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Speaking of 'bitter pill,' it seems as though you'll be 'swallowing' enough guff today to last you a lifetime. What's meant here is that you may not be able to handle another 'piece of advice for making this year a super-duper happy one!'

The faux cheeriness of the people around you gets on your nerves today in such a way that you might not be able to stop yourself from telling them all off. And you, being you, generally have no problem telling anyone off.

During moon opposition Mercury, everything grates on your nerves, especially people and their endless yapping. You will take things the wrong way today, almost is if you are just waiting around for someone to test your patience. Should they fall into your Venus Fly Trap, then they will have to endure the consequences of crossing that line.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Being as spiritual as you can be, you have learned to practice patience...and kindness. If you had your way, you'd keep on track and never let that inner Scorpio rise to the surface.

You know there's a side to you that can be mean and nasty, and you'd rather not show that side to the world. However, the Moon opposite Mercury is here to dash your wishes to the ground, which in turn will unleash the Kraken that you hold deep within your psyche.

Let's put it this way: today brings out the worst of your impatience and the harshest of your critique. You simply find fault with everything and everyone today, and because you also feel quite 'vocal,' you'll let them ALL know how you feel about them. You will hold back nothing and express everything, and knowing you, your words will sting.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Rough days for you mean sad days, as you are not made up of what it takes to endure transits like moon opposition Mercury when they go 'bad' as they will, today. Today you may come into the circumstance where someone you love says something either cruel or completely insensitive to you, and their excuse will be, "Hey, I was just being funny!"

They were not funny and their 'joke' will never make you laugh, in fact, you take it very personally when this person speaks because you trust and love them. So, when they suddenly present themselves as this 'enemy-joker' you will be shocked and taken aback.

The way this transit hits you is in the idea of you being the victim, a characterization that you detest; you don't want to feel like a victim, but you won't be able to feel otherwise after this one person seemingly 'turns' on you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.