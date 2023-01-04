The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 5, 2023

While nothing is really 'out to get us' on this day, we may feel a little rough around the edges, or possibly a bit hyper-sensitive as the Moon is in Cancer, and that usually means that some of us will feel it as an emotional overhaul; one that we did not request.

As it goes with Cancer transits, it's best to be at home during them, and while that may not always be possible, let's just put it this way: you'll WANT to be at home on this day. Many of us will crave the creature comforts of that which is familiar, and home may be the only place where we find solace.

Certain signs here will either have the feeling of desperately wanting to be alone or simply wanting to crawl under the covers to be alone with one's thoughts.

Maybe what we're feeling is the lag that happens during the first week of the year.

We build it up so much that when we don't win the lottery, fall in love, or cut that million-dollar deal, we sink into despair of "I knew it!" We can't do that to ourselves; we can't immediately forfeit our positive energy. It's only the first week — get a grip!

Because the Moon has just entered Cancer, we may feel a little paranoid, and the worst part is that we know it's paranoia and not 'real life.' It's as if we cling to something we can blame, just so we can feel justified about being a big ol' crybaby today.

It's OK to cry, signs, and cry if you want to, but know this: nothing is out to get you. No one wants to hurt you. Love is still there for you, and if you want to cut that million-dollar deal, then you can do it next week!

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 5, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leos make for the typical Moon in Cancer experience on this day, as it will be you, Leo, who shoots for the Moon and ends up with less than what you started out with. What this means is that you are the perfect example of impatience.

You thought that by now (five entire days into the new year) you'd be on the road to massive success, and because you can't even wait for the week to end, you've decided that you've seen enough. Apparently, things will never go your way...a lie you tell yourself to justify your bratty, self-indulgent behavior.

You might want to either take the day off or just find yourself a safe place to let your mind wander but know this, Leo: this is a passing phase, literally. With the Moon in Cancer, you will feel sad or unsteady, but not every day has the Moon in Cancer. Smile.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There's a very good chance you'll be phoning in sick today, and not because there's anything wrong with your health, but simply because you can't deal with anything today. January 5 brings you Moon in Cancer, and that means you won't be able to extricate yourself from the warm, soft bed of comfort.

It's all about binge TV today, and the reason why is that you don't want to be left alone with your thoughts. You will be pumping in television-related words and beeps and screams and laughs, all because you don't want to hear silence.

Because in that silence is some truth you wish to avoid, and should you listen too closely, you will go out of your mind. One thing is certain on this day: you'll feel what you'll feel and then you WILL get over it.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Ordinarily, you don't like to accept the idea that you may not be feeling all that mentally fit, and during Moon in Cancer, you may not be able to help yourself. While it's not exactly a dark day, for Libras, it can be, as it introduces the idea of vulnerability into your world, and that is something you care not to think about. The truth is, you are just as vulnerable as the rest of us, and during Moon in Cancer, you might actually feel pretty raw.

What concerns you most is that you don't know of a reason as to WHY you feel this way; you just do, and it feels...disappointing. You feel as though you should have a handle on your life, and that things like 'feeling down in the dumps' are not part of your story.

While everything will indeed smooth itself out, you might as well take this day to come to terms with your sad minutes, and prepare yourself to move on. As you will.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.