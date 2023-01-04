The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Need A Break From Love During Sun Trine Uranus On January 5, 2023

Whenever we hear something coming from a romantic partner that sounds like, "I need my space," or "I think I need a break for a while," we automatically assume this is a bad thing.

Needing a break from a relationship is something we ALL need every now and then, so why is this something we try to pretend is a huge negative?

There is nothing wrong with wanting some space and it certainly doesn't mean we want a war, a breakup, or a new partner! We just want some space...is that too much to ask for?

If there's any transit that backs up this need, it's the one we have today: Sun trine Uranus, and lemme tell ya, when we need space...it's a very real thing. And what's more, is that our partners need to back off and stop with the possessive paranoia sessions.

We want space, a break from love...not an international upheaval. And, with the right communication and a little tenderness thrown in for good measure, we might just be able to carve out a little privacy for ourselves on this day, January 5, 2023.

That's what the doctor ordered, and in this case, the doctor's name is Sun trine Uranus. Odd name for a physician, yes, but you get the point. What we need to do is to grab hold of the power presented to us through Sun trine Uranus, and know that is our birthright to have some downtime in a relationship.

If familiarity breeds resentment, then demanding some personal space should tidy that up right fast. Do not fear your partner's reaction; this is your life, signs. Do what's best for you, as asking for space is not a criminal act.

The three zodiac signs who need a break from love during the Sun trine Uranus on January 5, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The truth is, you don't just need a break from love, you need a break from everything. You are all for being positive and revved up for the great events of the new year, but can it wait for a little? Especially your love life; you aren't up for all of the fabulous new resolutions to be set in motion, nor do you have the energy right now to become the Great Lover.

You just want a little time off; it's not personal. And the last thing you need right now is for your partner to take it personally because all that does is add on another element that you want to flee in terror from. You are taking your cues directly from Sun trine Uranus, and you're not wrong in your desire to be away from love. It's temporary and you know it, so why does everyone make such a big deal about wanting a little break from love? Who knows!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today is one of those days that really lets you know that you can't have it all. You want love, and you want independence. You've always been independent and so this kind of freedom is something you're used to and you love it.

You also enjoy being in a relationship, but that seems to require an almost inhuman need for constant togetherness, which shakes you to your core. Constant togetherness? Is this what makes love a good thing? Not in your book.

You are influenced by Sun trine Uranus today and it manifests as you feeling that absence really does make the heart grow fonder. You know this is true; at least it is for you, and you wonder why human beings put such stress on the idea of constant togetherness as if leaving the room makes you suspicious. Ah, it's just too much for you. Downtime, please!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Sometimes you feel like you need a break, and sometimes, you don't, and today is one of those days where if you don't get a break, you'll probably end up in a corner, rocking back and forth, sucking your thumb.

Yes, it's that bad...but it's also not an altogether unreasonable request on your part. Today, during the Sun trine Uranus, you will ask your partner if it's OK to 'take the day off' from love.

They will instantly become offended and take it personally, which is a total bummer for you and will probably make you do an about-face, to please them. You will be sacrificing your mental health today for the sake of someone else's fragile ego.

At some point in the near future, you need to explain to your lover that this isn't personal; this is dire and important to YOU. You're not leaving them, you're just taking a few hours to yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.