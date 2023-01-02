The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Honest Love During Moon Sextile Jupiter On January 3, 2023

There's a lot of 'housekeeping' going on during this first week of the year, and not all of it is about the actual home, but about the relationships that exist within the home...such as our own. One of the topics that may come up on this day, for many, is the idea of "Are you being honest with me?"

We may feel safe and sound, knowing the answer is "yes" but we're also at the place in our lives where we literally need the actual confirmation. Call us neurotic, we just get that way. It's a human thing.

On this day, January 3, 2023, we have a visiting transit called Moon sextile Jupiter, which, if we let it, can do wonders for our love lives.

Yes indeed, there is a metric ton of good vibes coming off of this sextile, and that good feeling will be there to support us when we sit down and talk with the people we are in relationships with.

We may not necessarily believe our partners to be lying to us, but we do want to make it known to them, and to ourselves, that lying will not be tolerated...ever. We need honesty, loyalty, and sincerity.

The nice thing about Moon sextile Jupiter's influence is that that's its job: to bring peace of mind to us neurotic humans and to put aside all of our doubts when it comes to love.

So, if you are one of the signs that have desperately needed to know certain things, then this is the time to ask. Don't be surprised when you find out that everything is in working order and that there's nothing to worry about. Nice!

The three zodiac signs who want honest love during the Moon sextile Jupiter on January 3, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You know what it's like to be lied to and the worst part about being deceived is that you believed them, in the beginning. Being lied to makes you feel like a fool, and it's become quite the topic for you with romantic partners. You cannot abide by lies, and you will not.

During Moon sextile Jupiter, you will discuss this concept with your latest partner, and they will completely agree with you. While it would seem obvious that 'lies are bad,' not everyone is willing to admit that they actually DO lie, and to their partners, at that.

You feel that you have found someone who is worth putting in the extra effort for, and having decent conversations like this one, is all part of that effort. It's good that you got this one out in the open, Gemini, as it will absolutely work for you.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You need honesty in your relationship because why bother with anything else? How on earth could a lie or a fabrication be of any value to you? It can't, and you've come to learn this the hard way.

And so, inspired by the cosmic events of the day, you will sit your person down and have the talk that you feel is necessary. You will not tolerate lies in romance. This may spur some curiosity from your partner, as they may wonder why you are so fervent in your request.

This means that they might think YOU are lying to them about something, simply because you keep going on about it. Do yourself a favor; state your feelings without making it a military command; your partner wants to oblige so don't shove it down their throats.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You know what it's like to be lied to, and because of that, you shy away from entering into any relationship, at all. You know you want to be with someone, but in the past, your hesitancy has overruled your desire to actually get together with someone.

You feel you've missed out because it's so hard for you to trust anyone. Now, you find yourself in a relationship, and while it's fun and exciting, those nagging old feelings are once again resurfacing. So, rather than go on an all-out festival of neuroses, take a step back and get logical about this.

You have a very beneficial transit working for you today — Moon sextile Jupiter, and rather than let it pass you by, use its energy to have an ultimately important conversation on the topic of honesty, with your new partner. Don't let this opportunity pass you by, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.