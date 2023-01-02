These 3 Zodiac Signs Are The Luckiest In Love On January 3, 2023

Today is the day when Moon sextile Jupiter brings luck to those who are on board with making their own luck.

The way that works is in the same way that they say the two wings of the dove are self-effort and grace. This means that if we show the universe that we are trying, the universe responds by supporting our desire, thus finding a way for us to make it work.

We are never alone in this vast universe, and interestingly enough, we've got some very 'friendly' aspects out there, pushing the good vibes our way.

The main 'feel' of the day is harmony. Moon sextile Jupiter is ultimately positive and harmonious. Sextile aspects are generally pretty kind to us, and on this day, January 3, we will see something in our love lives that we may have forgotten existed, and that is dedication.

We may feel it ourselves, but we may have missed that kind of honest show of dedication coming from our partner...and today is the day we get it back.

Harmony in the house of love and connection. We're not looking at gigantic thrills, or impressive gifts (although, that WOULD be nice...) coming our way. What we are looking at is how two people can work things out so simply, without fighting, without dissension. We are in luck today where love is concerned and for certain zodiac signs, that's a terrific thing, indeed.

These three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on January 3, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you're about to receive today is exactly what you've wanted: a good talk with your loved one. You have nothing in mind, nor do you have a secret gripe to unveil. You are simply interested in sitting down with your partner to do what you've always done so well together: Talk. You are an amazing conversationalist, and so is your partner, and during Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll find that this bit of commonality is exactly what's going to take the two of you into old age together.

You really do get along, and today's transit bolsters that idea. What you have is a solid relationship, and while it can be passionate and loving, so much of what you share is based on intellectualism and the ability to communicate well. You will notice this today and you will feel lucky because of it.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

For the first time in a long while, you feel like you can predict the future of your love life...and it is good. Everything that you've always wanted has come to you, in one form or another, and as much as you don't want to 'jinx' it by saying it aloud, you will really feel lucky today simply because...there's nothing wrong.

No complaints to think of, and a very good feeling between you and your mate. It's been ages since you've felt like this, and because Moon sextile Jupiter is so good at allowing insight into the future, you'll be able to know in your heart that you have a successful love life. This may shock you as it's funny to say out loud, but it's true: you have a beautiful, successful romantic life, and it is worth keeping as long as you possibly can.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you have today is what you've wanted all of your life, and that is security, love, and devotion. For you, it's hard to go wrong with Moon sextile Jupiter, as this aspect is practically working for you alone, Sagittarius. On January 3, you'll see this transit kick into place and you'll feel it in how smooth everything goes today, in your partnership.

You've always gotten along, but today brings out an even friendlier side of the relationship, and that makes you think that perhaps you've forgotten that the two of you are more than lovers...you are best friends. This realization hits you hard today and makes you gush with emotion. Your appreciation for the person you are with will grow, as will theirs for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.