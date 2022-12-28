The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Strong Enough To Leave The One They Love During Moon Sextile Mars On December 29, 2022

To leave someone we've been with for a long time, someone we have shared many wonderful, loving experiences with, is difficult and heartbreaking, to say the least.

And yet, it's not a unique experience, as we often know when it's time to call it quits. While nobody enters a relationship knowing there might be an expiration date attached to it, we still never anticipate that there might be. If there is, then one of the two members of the partnership will have to make it known.

This is the day we come to terms with something in our love lives that we know is not working. Helped by the Moon sextile Mars, the final 'argument' will likely happen today.

Once all of the statements are made, and the emotions are set free, this final argument will lead to one of you leaving the other for good.

It was meant to be, you see. This relationship was not meant to last forever, and that's OK. We got what we needed out of that person, and that was a two-way street. Not all relationships are meant to last, though their ending is never easy.

Today, December 29, 2022, you decide it's over, point blank. It takes guts to leave the one you love, but you have your reasons, which are all legit. If you want to exist happily, you know what you must do, as sad as it may feel.

The three zodiac signs who are strong enough to leave the one they love during the Moon sextile Mars on December 29, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel that you were led to believe something by the person you love and that they have not come through on their promise. This aggravates you, but it places you in jeopardy as well. This person is the one you believed to be the one you'd spend your life with, but it seems they've steered you into the wrong place, and you do not like where you've ended up.

They promised you something authentic, and they did not come through. In your mind, because it's so upsetting to you that this has happened, you find their actions to be a deal breaker; you didn't sign on for their mistakes, but you did believe in their dream, and that's where everything went wrong.

During the Moon sextile Mars, you will see very clearly how you are responsible for your part in this; you went along with this person's plan, and they led you astray. Now, it's time to show them the error of their ways by leaving them. You have been manipulated by love, and because that leaves a bad taste in your mouth, you will leave the one you love.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You're used to being thought of as the 'strong' one, but you weren't strong enough to say no to your partner, as they walked all over you and took you for granted. You happen to be in a relationship with its ups and downs, and the downs always make you feel like trash.

You are tired of feeling like garbage and even more tired of pretending that everything is OK. With Moon sextile Mars in the sky, you receive the kind of clarity that brings you back in touch with that good old Leo strength, and on this day, you will do what your lover doesn't expect you to do: you will leave them.

This wasn't part of the plan, but anger and resentment aren't the better options. And so, strong Leo, you will do what you thought was impossible; you will leave the one you love because you have to.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You feel as though you've been the ultimate 'good partner' to the person you're in a relationship with, and because of that, you know now that you must leave them. They do not honor your devotion or wish to improve upon what you already share. You did not want this day to come, but you can't even stand the idea of staying with this person in the new year.

You have a strong sense of self-love, amplified by the Moon sextile Mars, and that self-love is telling you to get the heck out of Dodge, meaning it's time to leave this person as they are not good enough for you. You haven't judged them as unworthy.

No, it's not like that; you loved this person wholeheartedly. What's gone on is that you've discovered that the person you love is not who they seem to be, which is the deal breaker of them all.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.