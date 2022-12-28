The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 29, 2022

The only thing that will get in the way of us feeling good about our love lives today is the Moon sextile Pluto.

Whether it's the trouble of an overactive mindset on its self-destruction or an actual obstacle that physically stands in the way of what we want, today is for feeling stifled, constrained, and possibly rejected.

Let's also keep in mind that today is the first day of Mercury retrograde, and even on the first day, its immense power rings true. If an obstacle stands in the way of our love, in this case, it probably has something to do with poor communication.

Something will be misread today, and if we aren't careful, we could take it so far out of hand that it doesn't even resemble the original statement. In other words, during the Moon sextile Pluto, we rewrite the truth to suit our need for emotional pain, and while that doesn't sound right, it is.

We crave the comfort of heartache on this day because we've seen so much of it in our lives, and we now feel used to it enough to call it 'home.'

So, today goes to self-pity and stubborn behavior. We know that we are at the heart of our misery on this day, and yet, during the retrograde, we can't help ourselves. And for some zodiac signs, today will feel like a free fall into self-indulgence. We know we can get out of this funk, but we don't even bother trying.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 29, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

In the middle of everything going so well, you'll experience a moment of doubt today that sends all of your positive thinking into a tailspin. Doubt doesn't work well on you, as you tend to go all the way with it.

You can't help that as your life has shown you that while it's worth the pursuit, not everything pursued is worth being pursued. You feel good about being as strong and capable as you are, but that tiny little thread of doubt has you making much out of nothing on this day.

Whereas only a day ago, you felt confident about your place in 2023. As the retrograde begins, you feel less enthusiastic about your plans. You don't like this feeling, which only grows as the day progresses.

The rough part is that you can't help but get in your way; you want all that is good, but that rotten old doubt keeps waving its flag, telling you to give up.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What's really on your case today is the joyous vibe of everyone around you. You are happy for everyone when their feeling is sincere, but this happy-go-lucky "the new year is going to be so great" attitude is not believable to you, and that's because Mercury retrograde is amping up the skeptic in you.

You certainly don't begrudge anyone their joy, whether it's fake or not, but you're also not in the mood to hear it, and when you, Virgo, are not in the mood, you make it known.

Unfortunately, when you tell others that you are not in the mood to hear their happy feelings, you will instantly lose your chances of winning any popularity contests. Others do not want your attitude today, but that doesn't mean you won't let them know how you feel.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Just get it over with, already! That's your attitude today; you want it done with, and yes, you mean the year. You are tired of the holidays, the hype, Mariah, the lists and the obituaries, the 'best ofs' and the resolutions.

If you're honest with yourself, Capricorn, you want to return to work.

This entropic last week of the year is akin to torture, where you are concerned. Oh sure, you like your downtime and your vacations, but you also like your schedule.

When Mercury goes retrograde, it's as if things like organization and timing go out the window. Mentally, you're not ready for that. Your mood is black today, and your manners are worse. You're on the zero-tolerance plan today, Cap; stay away from people!

RELATED:

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.