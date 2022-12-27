The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 28, 2022

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on December 28, 2022, and while today may not go down in history as a date for you and your partner to remember, but something could happen that will be memorable for years to come.

Strong forces direct our actions toward what is good and healthy, but our path is paved with pointed rocks. Caution is needed, especially regarding what we say to our loved ones.

Because we have Moon sextile Uranus happening while the Moon sextiles Mercury. We can almost guarantee that somebody will say the wrong thing today, and we all know how words can hurt, and sometimes they even stick.

Hurtful words will be said, but the key is not to take them seriously; if our partner has words with us, we need to listen, but we don't necessarily need to react vehemently.

We know that we'll get past this day, and the lessons that come along with it are here to show us exactly what we can overcome and can't. We will learn today that we can endure harsh words because we are bigger than those words. What's important is to know that the road to bliss is built on wrong moves, misspoken words and a few good intentions somewhere.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 28, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've had something on your mind, and you've stopped yourself repeatedly from voicing these thoughts as you aren't sure how your partner will take them. Your fear of speaking ends today, as you are particularly moved by the power of the Moon sextile Mercury; you need to say what's on your mind.

Naturally, it turns out that your partner is much more open than you gave them credit for. However, they may still feel slightly burned over your remarks. You don't feel good about hurting them, and causing them discomfort certainly was not your intention.

Then again, repressing your thoughts and living a lie was not your goal either, and so, on this day, even though it might be hard for you to do, you will say what you need to say to your partner. They will accept it or not, but the chances for success are great.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

With Moon sextile Mercury at your call, you'll notice that words flow freely from your mouth, but discretion, on the other hand, is nowhere to be found. You are incredibly insightful; when you speak, people listen. Your partner listens, and it will be on this day, December 28, 2022, that you say one of those highly insightful lines to your partner, only to discover that they are somehow highly offended by whatever it is that you've said.

You won't even be pointing the finger at them, as your 'indiscretion' will be about something other than the relationship. And yet, it will tick your partner off as they feel shocked to know you feel this way. They may need time to get used to the fact that you will say and do as you please without filters. You are right in what you do, Gemini; you're just not tactful.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today is when you come up with another of your ultimate statements. You do this often; you decide that a change is coming and insist everyone around you pay attention. You will accidentally insult a good friend by explaining whatever has changed for you. It's unintended, and you will not know how to backtrack.

The damage is now done, and you've hurt your friend, and it seems that because Uranus' energy is driving this train, you will not be able to undo the hurt you've caused. Your best bet is to put it in the past as soon as possible and proceed as if nothing has happened. If you love your friend, give them the respect of being truthful but compassionate in showing that truth. Compassion, Virgo. Get you some.

