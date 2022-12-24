The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, December 25, 2022

In perfect harmony with the holiday season, the astrological energy of December 25, 2022, brings the best horoscopes to three zodiac signs

The day turns lighter, more social and supports family or social gatherings.

Yesterday, following the New Moon in Capricorn and Chiron turning direct, the energy was more healing.

It gives you a chance to possibly settle old hurts, offer forgiveness and see the power that your words must make love shine on the face of those you love.

Today, though, as the Moon shifts into Aquarius in the early morning hours, the energy turns lighter and more inclined to seek an enjoyable time with those you are about.

The Moon represents your emotional self, so while in Aquarius, it tends to follow its sense of needs and justice, allowing you to embrace today and the holiday however you see fit for yourself.

You want to be surrounded by laughter and those moments which make your heart glow and tears start to shine in your eyes from all the best parts of life.

This is a perfect energy to partake in any holiday festivities as you will be in a more lighthearted Moon, allowing you to seek greater joy and fun with those around you.

Giving its energy to the day, the Aquarius Moon will karmically connect to Jupiter in Aries.

This aspect alone represents a time for getting together with families, talking about memories, and fully engaging within the moment to create new ones.

Matters of the home are highlighted today, so cooking, cleaning, and entertaining are all favorably supported in a way that doing so will not only bring joy to those around you but will also create that feeling inside of you.

The only other transit occurring today is the Aquarius Moon harmonizing with Mars, currently retrograde in Gemini.

Mars is the planet of passion and action; currently retrograde, it is placing greater importance on reflection and communication, which generally tend to get overlooked when taking on meaningful change within your life.

Today, Mars is lightened as it brings a sense of creativity, truth, and a desire to be surrounded by those who make your house feel like a home.

The cosmos has truly aligned today to make any holiday celebration a positive one that should bring great memories to mind even years later.

It does not mean that you are still not moving through the last week's energy or contemplating taking a giant leap toward change, but it is about recognizing that even with all of that going on, you can still slow down to enjoy where you are now.

For many, because 2023 is the year of healing, this holiday may be the last one celebrated in this way.

Not as a terrible thing, but simply because of your growth and path forward towards your purpose, which is even more reason to allow yourself to be in what today feels like and enjoy the happiness that comes from being present with those you care about.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Sunday, December 25, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Aquarius Moon brings up themes of romance and love. You may be readying to begin a new chapter within your romantic life, even if it is not yet manifested. Today, you can take that passion and love you have found within yourself once again and extend it to those already in your life.

Whether you are celebrating the holidays with friends or family, you can embrace the hope, positivity, and love that you are feeling, blooming within yourself and share it with those around you. You also know how to have fun unlike any other sign in the zodiac, which means that today it is just simply about being yourself and allowing your passionate nature to create memories for yourself and those around you, which will bring smiles for years to come.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Aquarian Moon within your sign brings beautiful authentic energy to embrace this holiday season. The Moon represents your emotions, so while it is in your sign, you will feel more able to embrace your truth and sense of self. If it is sometimes hard to feel like you can be yourself around family members or even friends now that you have grown and healed to a new level, this is the energy that will allow you to do just that.

With astrology coming, you will not feel pressure to be who you were to keep the peace or status quo but will come to see that this updated version of yourself is exactly what everyone needs around you. As the Aquarian Moon unites with Jupiter in Aries and retrograde Mars in Gemini, it activates communication around self-expression, family, commitment and even children, truly encouraging you to embrace this new and beautiful self.

3. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars is still retrograde within your sign which at times has felt restricting because you are generally unable to act as swiftly as you would when it comes to acting. Instead, you have been asked to think about things differently and to respond with greater awareness and contemplation to any situations or events.

Today as Mars in Gemini harmonizes with the Aquarian Moon, it brings together your sense of self with the luckiest sector of your life. Aquarius rules networking and friendships, so if you are going to see family or plan a post-holiday trip, you can rest assured that it will go smoothly and is supported by the universe. This energy will also let you tune more into what you speak and whether it is helpful versus simply dropping in.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.