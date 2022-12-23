The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Break Up During Moon Conjunct Venus On December 24, 2022

Three zodiac signs want to break up during the Moon conjunct Venus transit that takes place today.

On Saturday, December 24, 2022, three zodiac signs will experience a powerful pulse of love, and the irony of this pulse is that it comes from self-love and self-protection.

It is a very positive day, even though it may not feel that way. What's obvious about today is that we feel strong and positive; what's ironic about this day is that our strength is for ourselves.

We will discover that, with the charge of Moon conjunct Venus, we wish to break up and move on. It's that simple, although breaking up is never "that' simple.

Still, this is the day where several of us conclude that we'd be better off single. Our romantic partners are no longer romantic, nor are they even acting like partners.

We only have so much time to waste; we want to know what's ahead, and we don't want to find out what's ahead is more of the same. Same boring partner, same boring life, same ol', same 'ol. We need change; our partners will not bring that kind of change. So, it's up to us.

As the year comes to a close, we can't help but want to tidy things up, and during the Moon conjunct Venus, what needs tidying is our love life. It needs more than tidying up, it needs to be ended. We are ready now. While we aren't looking forward to the inevitable confrontation with this kind of event, we are ready to make the first move. Here's to freedom and momentum.

The three zodiac signs who want to break up during the Moon conjunct Venus on December 24, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You want to break up, but you don't. And you won't. But do you want to get the point? This has been going on for you for quite some time now. You have some major issues with your partner.

While you want this relationship to go on 'forever.' You may also wonder if you can make it for eternity, as 'forever' with this one person seems like an awfully long time. And so, you'll settle into the holiday season with anxiety and a grudge.

This is how you get when you're under the cosmic influence of the Moon conjunct Venus; you know you love this person but can't stand them most of the time. You may end up questioning yourself today as to why you continue this way. The answer is that you can't stop loving the person who gets on your nerves the most.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Whenever there's a Moon conjunct Venus transit, you can be sure that love will be the number one topic of the day, and for you, it is true of this one, December 24, 2022.

You have been threatening your romantic partner with the idea of breaking up for a while now. Even though you come across as dead serious, your partner hardly notices and does their business as usual.

Because you let them get away with ignoring you, you end up staying in the same degraded position as always, and it's starting to feel like a broken record. However, you might get the nerve to put action behind those words on this day. You truly are tired of being ignored and discarded as a partner, and it will be on this day, during the Moon conjunct Venus, that you put your foot down, once and for all.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Because you've been down this road before, you want to save time with the details this time around. You've been in bad relationships before and broken up with those who no longer please you. What you learned back then was to do it quickly and efficiently. Waste not, want not. You are cold and calculated and don't want this to become a major drama.

You are no longer interested in the person you are with, so it's time to show them to the door. They may fight you, cry, or throw things; they were not expecting this level of cold from you.

Still, this is how you work; you are not about to stop your life for another person, even if they are in pain, even if they are someone who loves you. And why are you not going to comfort them as you throw them out? Because you do not care, Libra.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.