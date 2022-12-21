The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 22, 2022

Three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on December 22, 2022. Read on to find out which ones they are.

On December 22, 2022, luck happens to those who focus their intentions on what will serve them best.

If you get it into your head today that you want to have a great day with your romantic partner, then spare no expense and follow that heart of yours.

Good things are coming your way today, and if you are one of the three signs mentioned below, you can see your intentions through to the best results.

Today is the first day of Capricorn, which should bring out the pragmatist in many of us. While we're feeling lucky, we're also realistic, which should make the day go very smoothly.

We're not asking for anything that is beyond our reach today. We merely want what we CAN have, and our partners agree to this plan. Keep it simple and real, and everything will fall into place. Nicey-nicey.

We're also playing with Venus trine Uranus, which means that we could have a lot of fun today debating. We're not here to argue, yet we're not about to agree to everything that goes on.

We want a little tension to stir things up, but we won't let that tension turn into drama. What we want on this day is intelligent love. This kind comes with great understanding and the ability to talk it out peacefully.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 22, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Welcome to the Winter Solstice and Capricorn season, Cancer. You will be well-balanced during this time, as December tends to bring out your weepy side. You've been feeling hyper-sensitive these days, and with the coming of the Capricorn Sun, you feel more settled in.

This allows you to take stock of what you have in your life and what means the most to you at this point. Your love life is going well, and as this season takes over, you'll notice that you are less apt to make a big deal out of the smallest things. You feel calm and balanced.

Your life makes sense to you, and when you feel good, your partner rejoices. You mean much more to this person than you are conscious of. On December 22, you and your partner will know a new intimacy as you finally realize that you trust this person with your entire being.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You need to spend a ton of money on your partner for the holidays simply because you've got a wad of cash burning a hole in your pocket. You get into giving gifts, and you may have a partner whose birthday it is; this time, you want it to be special.

You used to hem and haw over spending money, mainly because you feel you've been too broke to dip into your funds. Still, you've received some additional funds recently and being that you are anything but selfish, you want to take your newly acquired moolah and spend it on your lovey-dovey.

What's even more fun is that your partner never expects you to buy them anything, so when you surprise them, they will flip out. It's not so much the gift you give as it is the thought of you going out of your way to do such a kindness — that's what gets them.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

It is only during Capricorn season that you feel genuinely justified for being the way you are, and that is because others seem to get it finally. Life is just better when you're organized. You and your partner discovered this a while ago, although you haven't always played by the rules.

Today gives you hope; you and your mate will kick back this holiday season and go over plans for the future. You both want the same things, which tickles your Capricorn instincts. You feel so good today because everything seems to be working like clockwork.

You've got a partner who makes money, lives decently and is respectful of your life together. Who could ask for more? On December 22, 2022, you and your partner will experience the peace of living the Capricorn lifestyle.

