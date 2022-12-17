The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 18, 2022

Alright, the game is on, and that game is, of course, the holiday season. Whether we celebrate or not, it doesn't matter because by the time it's December 18, 2022 we've already had our share of "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

In the grocery store, department stores, and public bathrooms...we get it; all you want for Christmas is them — got it. It's funny how nobody ever gets into that song anymore. I wonder why!

So, here we are. It's December 18, and the transits are congregated for our pleasure—or pain, depending on how you look at it. We have our Scorpio Moon square Pluto today, like having someone watching our every move while waiting to tell us how we're doing it wrong.

In other words, today is the day we feel judged by everybody. And here's the fun part: they might not even be paying attention to us; we THINK they're sitting there, silently judging and condemning us. Throw the Moon trine Saturn on top of it all, and we're looking at a rough day filled with confusion, and if we're feeling victimized, we'll all be asking that famous question, "Why me?"

It all revolves around that one song. If we hear it today — and we will- it will undoubtedly send us into fits of frustration. Everything feels harder today than yesterday, and we're scared of tomorrow at this rate.

Let's keep it light today, signs. The holiday hubbub is a test that won't be passing anytime too soon. Let's roll with it as best we can. Aren't we used to this by now? Knowing we've all survived past holidays should tell us we'll get through this one, too.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 18, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are trying your best to stay cool, calm and collected, but the truth is, if you get accidentally bumped into on the street one more time, you're going to blow like Vesuvius; you are in no mood for people and their antics, and the way you see it today: it's all antics, all the time. You may start this day out with great intentions: you're going to be nice to your partner, kind to strangers and generous with your spare change. It's part of your plan to be a good person today, which is one of the things you've been thinking about lately.

You want to be the best person you can be, and that's an incredibly noble idea. The only thing is, you have to put an effort into it, and during the Moon square Pluto, which comes around on this day, you'll forget what it's like to be friendly, kind or patient. This doesn't end well.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today feels like you're being hit with all the memories you've wanted to put behind you, and you don't know why this is happening. It's as if there's a pocket of resentment laying dormant in your mind, and on this day, December 18, during Moon square Pluto, all those ghosts form a line dance that you can't ignore. Suddenly, you remember old loves and regrettable relationships.

You have been trying to pry yourself away from 'victim behavior' because you don't want to be that person anymore, but the harder you try on this day, the further behind you get. You know these people aren't in your life anymore, so they can't possibly be actively pursuing your misery; in fact, nobody wants you to feel misery at all. This is in your mind. And yes, the holiday season doesn't seem to be helping much.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There's a reason why nobody plays "All I Want For Christmas Is You" at home, and that's how you feel about the human race's presence in your life right now: it's redundant. That's right, you are bored with your fellow human, and during Moon square Pluto, if you don't remove yourself from social situations ASAP, you'll end up chewing someone's head off. You are a live wire of nerves today, and because you know yourself well, you will do the right thing and stay out of people's faces.

Nothing a little alone time won't cure, but the problem today will be finding a way to get out of obligations, meet-ups and work-related happenings. You will find it hard to navigate through your regular day, and you'll be pulled and tugged this way, all due to people requiring your attention.

