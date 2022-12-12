The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A Fling During Sun Trine Moon On December 13, 2022

December can be a lonely month for certain zodiac signs who are not in a romantic relationship with anyone.

Unless we are fearless in our independence, we might feel as though we've been left out; hey, we want some fun, too!

Not everyone is in a relationship. During the last month of the year, we want to be a part of something. We want to be with someone who makes us feel good about life and living.

This person doesn't need to be much more than a good person who cares. Three zodiac signs want a fling, and on December 13, during Sun trine Moon, we will know this is a good decision. Let's go for it.

Showing up to someone's holiday party isn't half as much fun alone as it would be if we had someone to arrive with, and on this day, we will decide that, yes, this is what we want. A person. A warm body. Someone to show up with, have meals with and enjoy good times with.

If passion is a part of the deal, bring it on. And, if it's not meant to be, that's OK too. We want this fling; we know it, own it, and don't kid ourselves here. What we're looking for is temporary, and as long as we're in control, we'll have what we need.

If it's all about being with someone, that's an easy enough order to fulfill. We know many people who are interested in having a fling with us.

Even if we aren't fully aware of them, all it will take is one word of interest coming from us to them to change everything around. Today you let someone know you'd like to have a fling with them, only to find out how straightforward it is to make that happen. Fling on, zodiac signs. It's time.

The three zodiac signs who want a fling during the Sun trine Moon on December 13, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've seen the good times and the bad when it comes to your love life, and you're tired of being hurt, messed with, and upset by the people you love. You realize that it's all you as to whether or not you even HAVE a love life. How things are going these days, you want the love but aren't interested in the commitment aspect of it all.

You feel like being with someone because that feels nice, but you're not into having your heart ripped out again, so you tell yourself that the way to go would be through a fling with someone. You want it light and easy but passionate and intense. You can have all of this if you hold off from falling in love. During the Sun trine Moon, you can direct yourself to the right person, and you will.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Many ideas floating around in your head lately always end up with this one thought: you need to be loved. You need to be paid attention to, and you desperately need SOMEONE out there to tell you that you look good. Yes, you are obsessed with your physical appearance, and that becomes even more obvious during the Sun trine Moon, which shines a light on our priority thoughts.

You want to be appreciated by someone, and you feel you've never really received what you believe is something you deserve. You are probably with someone right now, someone who does not give you what you require romantically. You don't care about infidelity; you only want what you want, and that is attention. You'll sign it today if you can get it from a fling.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

On Tuesday, you want a fling because noncommittal relationships are your thing. Much better than marriage or monogamy and infinitely better than emotional involvement. You know what you're looking for, and during Sun trine Moon, you know who's up for the same thing as you. You will approach an old friend today and ask them if they are interested in something...light.

Like...'Passion Lite.' Your friend already knows you and knows you're not relationship material. Still, they also know that you make for a great fling partner, and since they are very much like you, Libra, you'll see success today. Flings are comfortable places for you to be, Libra. Follow your bliss, as they say. If you aren't about hurting people, then carry on. Stay true to yourself.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.