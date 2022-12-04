The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 5, 2022

In the past, we've discussed how Saturn transits tend to come with one powerful word, "No," and we will once again see how much of what we try to do this week will be shut down.

We try, we come up against obstacles, we try again and we come to realize that this simply isn't the right time to attempt whatever it is that we so desperately feel we need to do.

Today is all about resignation; we know with certainty that on this day, December 5, 2022, we are not going to get our way. Maybe tomorrow, or maybe the day after tomorrow, but today? Nope, Nah ah, not happening.

Today, "no" is the operative word, so if you're expecting a flurry of approvals, then you might find yourself very disappointed in today's results. The degree of 'roughness' however, depends on the one doing the perceiving.

If we see 'no' as the final blow, then, of course, today is going to feel extremely rough, but if we see today as just another day in our life, then we'll get by, somewhat unscathed.

What's most annoying today is that, while Saturn may represent 'no' it also covers our need to create things within a certain structure. So, the kicker with today is that we want to successfully do something that can be helpful to others, and because we know we're something that is potentially VERY good for others, we expect it to work.

So, when it doesn't work, we feel all the more let down. We tried to do something good! Hey, what's the problem with that? There is no problem with that, signs.

But Moon square Saturn simply won't let those plans go through, that's all. Be nice if we could 'take it up with the boss,' right?

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 5, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because you're in this hyper-kinetic mood these days, you want everything to move fast so that you can get it out of the way. You've more energy these days than you'd think possible and when you feel energetic like this, you want to accomplish great tasks.

How wonderful to be an Aries, as you are always so interested and able; the only trouble here is that even though you are in an incredible mood and filled to the brim with positive energy and 'get up and go,' it seems that the transits are just dragging you down.

During Moon square Saturn, you'll feel as though there's a weight attached to you, and you'll want to shake it off. Being that this weight is mental, you'll be extra disturbed by it, as if you're stuck in a nightmare that you can't get out of. You want only good on this day, and yet, your mind won't let you experience it.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

OK, the only thing you can think of today is, "let's get this party started" and 'this party' doesn't necessarily refer to an actual party, but more along the lines of something in your life that has been hinging on great change for a long time and yet is still stagnant and going nowhere.

You are starting to lose your patience. You've placed all of your confidence in this one thing, and you are now depending on it to come through for you. During Moon square Saturn, you may have to come to terms with a longer waiting time than you had counted on.

You need to do this thing, and as the year comes to its close, you feel this need burn in you. You have to find relief, which means you have to know what's going on. Today deprives you of any further knowledge and keeps you 'on hold' all day long.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As it goes with you, Leo, you tend to bite off more than you can chew. This refers to your expectation levels, and what this means is that on this day, December 5, you will get it into your mind that you are going to be the one who makes everyone happy.

Why? Because you feel generous and happy, and you want to share what you've found with everyone around you. What you aren't aware of is how Moon square Saturn means to upset that balance by disallowing you to be all you can be today.

Saturn's energy isn't respectful of a person's desire to be good; in fact, goodness is the fuel for Saturn's antagonistic nature. So, expect to be your sweet, giving self today, while getting to experience the very thing you didn't expect to get out of your kind gestures: being ignored. Today, nobody cares how good you are, Leo. Now that's rough.

