The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Be Luckiest In Love During December 4 - 10, 2022

This one goes out to the lovers of the world who have learned what it's like to almost lose the one they love but did the right thing and got them back.

This week celebrates the people who want success in their love lives and are willing to go through whatever it takes to achieve that level of success. As we start the week off with Venus square Neptune, we already know that this week is cerebral when it comes to love.

With Venus in Capricorn coming through this week, we're looking at a lot of contemplation; we want to get to the bottom of things, and if we have an issue with our loved one, we will approach this issue with both caution and bravery.

This week goes to the folks who know a good thing when they see it, and as we flow through the Full Moon in Gemini, sticking with that good thing becomes our only option. Certain zodiac signs will not accept failure as an option, and those are the signs that rise above it during the week, where love is concerned.

If we've learned anything from this year, it's resilience. We've made it through a pandemic and we are back on our feet again. Some zodiac signs have become wiser and stronger, while others have become jaded and hateful.

Hopefully, we will all come to know that love is the one force that binds us together, and as it looks, this week will make love the single most important issue in our lives. Luck in love comes from being able to put aside one's ego so that we can all finally just get along.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love during the week of December 4 - 10, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What makes this week work out for you is mostly about you and your perception of your own life. You no longer feel the need to play guessing games in your romantic relationship.

You are willing to hear the truth and speak the truth, and because you know your truth is basically all good, you are willing to take that chance, for the sake of growing closer to your mate. You are lucky in love this week because once you get on a roll over something, you stick with it.

You are a success-oriented zodiac sign but you've also learned a super valuable lesson over this last year: kindness counts. You have taken your chances before, acting in an unkind way, and what did it get you? Heartache and loneliness. Now, you've discovered a new technique, and it is called 'being nice to people.' When you're nice to your partner, you win.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It will be during this week that you discover what your partner is really made of. You've loved this person for their compassionate ways, but you will be discovering something even more amazing this week: they are helpful.

There's a big difference between talking about being helpful and being helpful, and during this week, you will see your partner fly into action.

You've never seen this kind of behavior in anyone before, especially not in past lovers; nope, it appears that the person you are in love with is your superhero.

They mean what they say and say what they mean, and if something comes up for you this week — as it will — know this, Taurus: your biggest ally is your partner.

They will stick with you through thick or thin. Knowledge of this will make your heart sing. A lucky week for love, indeed.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's the end of the year and you no longer have any interest in fighting or making sure you get your way. This year has given so much to you, and while it's not all sunshine and roses, there is wisdom to be gleaned from your experience, and during this week, those lessons will pay off.

What this refers to is how you react to your partner, when they are feeling blue.

There have been times in the past when their mood has put you off and made things inconvenient for you. You aren't the sort of person who likes to indulge other people's bad moods; they irk you, and you'd rather let them deal with whatever troubles them without your involvement.

This is about to change, as compassion takes a front seat this week, and allows you to get past your own limitations so that you can be of help to the person who needs you most. When you give, you receive...it may be a cliche statement, but watch and see what happens when you give unconditional love. It's a life changer.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.