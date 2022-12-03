The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Love They Can't Have During Moon Square Pluto On December 4, 2022

We've all been through this one. You know the 'one' I'm talking about; where we fall in love with someone we KNOW we can't have, but we want them anyway and we make some sort of internal decision to get them, come hell or high water.

Yes, being human comes with so many, many opportunities for mistake-making, doesn't it? And nothing gives us more opportunity than love. Love, sweet love it's enough to drive a person crazy, don't you think?

While we're over here dreaming about the person we want in our lives, Moon square Pluto is kicking back and having a good laugh over it all. This is the transit that removes from us our sense of what is right or wrong.

Qe plow into all the wrong moves during this transit, and we do it thinking we're doing the right thing. But of course. What we're really doing is setting ourselves up for the fall, and that fall will come in the form of finding out that the one we love is most definitely the one we cannot have.

On December 4, 2022, during Moon square Pluto, we might end up feeling foolish. And what's worse is that we won't care because we will be so convinced that what we want is what we will get that we won't be able to pick up on any of the cues that tell us this thing is never going to work.

Unrequited love is what we get today. The knowledge that while we may feel as though we are the champions of our love lives, we're really just wannabes; we want what we cannot have. Sooner or later, we'll catch the hint.

The three zodiac signs who want love they can't have during the Moon square Pluto on December 4, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because you are such a fiery person when you decide that you need something — or someone, in your life, you go for it. When someone sparks a flame in your heart, you don't take it lightly. You take it as a sign, and that propels you into action. During Moon square Pluto, you will come face to face with a sad reality, and it is one you will have to accept.

The one you want does not want you back. It's not because there's anything wrong with you! It's because they are already established in their love life and there is actually no room for you in there not unless that person wants to destroy their own partnership for you, which they do not.

It is always hard for you to believe that something is 'unavailable' to you as you see the world as your oyster. And it is your oyster, Aries just not all the time. You can't have this love but there are others out there, just waiting for you.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

December 4 brings you the feeling that you love the most: passion. You are over the Moon with love for someone in your life. And this Moon, however, is squared with Pluto, which makes it present itself as an obstacle. What's going on is that you want someone who doesn't want you.

It's not because they have boldly rejected you; it's that you are coming on too strong for them. You can't help but be ignited by passion; it's your thing, and when you turn it on it can be glorious to some. You promise all the lovely things and yes, you can deliver, but the problem here today is that the person you wish so badly to come through for is not interested.

They have their life and it's already going very well for them without you in it. This is a cold realization for you, as you tend to think you can have anyone you want, at any time.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The thought may occur to you today that one of the reasons you tend to want people that you can't have is that you really don't want a relationship. Ooo, could this be true? Yes, it could, Sagittarius.

You don't do it consciously, but you DO do it, and what you do is that you fall in love with inaccessible people who will eventually reject you and put you back into your comfort zone of self-pity and isolation.

During the Moon square Pluto, games like this are common, as this transit is all about confusion and twisted understandings. What we're looking at here, Sagittarius is a pattern: you pick someone who is unreachable.

You go out of your way to show them how much you ADORE them, and when they eventually betray you or reject you, you slink back into 'alone mode' where you find someone new to fixate on. Lather, rinse, repeat.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.