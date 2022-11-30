The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On December 1, 2022

Let's talk. This day is going to be rough. Even in love, it's going to be rough. Even in friendship, it's going to be rough.

In fact, if you are somehow able to translate this day into something positive, then let's just call you the winner of the day, because zodiac signs, this day is so jam-packed with harsh astrophic transits that it may even go down in our personal history.

December 1, marks the beginning of the new month, and a full day of hostility, aggressive behavior, nervy moves, and a whole lot of "I'm right, you're wrong, so there! Waa."

What's the problem here? Well, let me introduce you to our friends, Venus opposite Mars, Moon square Mars, Moon sextile Pluto, and Moon in Aries, for starters.

Yes, this is one heckuva day for the negative transits to rule, but they are here and there's not a thing we can do about it. The transits have spoken: today is going to be rough.

What can we expect? Fights in the office space. Disagreements on the home front. We can probably throw feelings of inadequacy in there for good measure, as well.

We will be up in arms, defending our ideas, our words, and our actions. Even when we know we're in the wrong, we will not back down.

Mars-Aries energy never backs down. Pride will do us in today, but as per usual, we'll be back for more —tomorrow.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on December 1, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You are NOT in the mood for today, Leo, but as it goes with days, we cannot avoid them. You're here to represent the Pride Club today, meaning, you will take everything as an offense today, and you will not be open to smoothing things out. You feel like you are in the right on a certain topic, and you're not up for being challenged.

There are just too many hostile, aggressive forces at play today for you to simply sit there and take it, and you won't take it at all. You will be the first offender; you feel it's your right to say whatever you want, and you won't be holding back.

What makes this day extra rough is that you have zero discretion; you'll insult and hurt anyone who disagrees with you, and that means your loved one, too. You are going to push the envelope so far that you might just end up ruining something you cherish. Be careful!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What really gets on your nerves today is that you keep on seeking attention, and it would appear that everyone who might be on your list for giving you that attention is busy paying attention to someone else.

There's just so much virtue signaling a person can do on social media before it seems like begging, and you'll be seen as the beggar who just can't quit, today. You will do something on social media that will paint a picture of you as the ultimate victim.

This will be highly resented by your friends, as they feel your omissions are insincere. Why are you playing the victim today? What creates roughness in your day is the way you continuously tell people how divine you are.

Enough with the virtue signaling already. Just accept that you're great; your social media friends are getting so tired of the way you show off. You don't need more attention.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While it may not be your intention to come off as a royal snob on this day, you'll be doing just that. Snobbery is not new to you, in fact, being a snob is one of the things that makes you feel superior when you need to feel superior. Today, you need to feel superior.

Apparently, someone in your circle got the best of you and now you feel you need to prove to the world that you're not only invulnerable but offensive. You put up a wall today that tells the world not to bother with you.

You are hurting, but you don't want to admit this to yourself, so you spend the day lashing out at others as if they are responsible for the pain in your life. They're not, and you know this, but you won't be able to help yourself today.

You do not want to be hurt, and you feel the only way to protect yourself is by donning this false snob attitude. That's your plan: send 'em on their way by offending them good and hard.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.