The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Go For The One They Want In Love During Jupiter Direct On November 23, 2022

Earlier this year, our friend Jupiter began its retrograde season in Aries, on July 28, and on November 23, it will station directly once again, in the calming waters of Pisces.

Jupiter direct is the beginning of much good fortune; we believe in ourselves as well as in our dreams...we feel powerful and determined to create beauty and goodness, and if we could achieve this goal with a partner by our side, then all the better.

Because Jupiter direct happens on the second day of Sagittarius Sun, we are looking at some fierce focus. Look at Sagittarius' avatar representative: the Centaur. This beast is the representative of focus.

We clear our minds, we aim at our target, and we shoot for victory. Sagittarius is the only zodiac sign whose avatar comes with a weapon: the bow and arrow.

We are now equipped to take on our own dreams. We know what we want and we also know that we will allow nothing to get in our way. Not today, not during Jupiter direct.

Knowing what we want sometimes starts with knowing WHO we want, and that is a major part of today's work.

Today imparts this powerful focus to us; we point at our person, we aim for them, and then, we shoot...our hearts at them.

While that's a pretty awful analogy, the point stands: today is the day when we know who we want to be as our life partner.

We are here to experience love and life, and if we know who we want to share that experience with, then on this day we will go straight for that person; failure is not an option!

The three zodiac signs who go for the one they want in love when Jupiter stations direct on November 23, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Jupiter direct is like an open door to a great opportunity in love and in romance. Finally, you feel ready. There is no lag going on, no retrograde to dull your powers. Today gives you the distinct impression that, for whatever reason, you are about to hit pay dirt, when it comes to love.

You have your eye on someone very special. It didn't occur to you until now that this person might make a great partner to you, but you did pick up on the fact that they seemed very interested in you and your well-being.

Seems that you have found someone who could make a great partner for you, and the more you think about it, the more you want to make it real. Jupiter energy has you feeling (and looking) like a million bucks; you want to 'go for it.' And why not? The worst that can happen is that they turn you down, which...they will not do. Heehee.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Nothing has ever stopped you before when it comes to falling in love with someone and making them your own, and now that it's happening again, you are all there for it. You know exactly who you want and being a forceful (but kind) Leo, you see nothing to stand in your way.

The object of your affection may not know of your intentions, but that's half the fun right there. You feel so charged up and ready to make this person your own that you now can look forward to the grand seduction; this is where you get to pull out all of your best tricks.

You love this part of the relationship, where everything is new and nobody knows what the other person is going to say or do. Jupiter direct makes you feel strong and driven; there is no way you can fail during this time.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

That last little bit of Jupiter retrograde was enough to put you off of love for a while, but with the direct stationing of the planet now, you feel like you are ready to get back in the game. You have always had a lover, someone to live your life with, and if you are single right now, then you are also in great luck, as Jupiter stations direct it affects Scorpios in a very positive and powerful way.

Your natural charm is finally able to reach people again, and that stirs up your confidence. When you, Scorpio, feel confident, you are able to move mountains. If you fall in love during this time, then the person you fall for is in for a whirlwind romance that might even end up as a life situation.

This is a superb time for you to focus on who you want in your life and go for them, without inhibition or fear. Jupiter erases the fear and lets you own your amazing and powerful self, once again. You will be...irresistible.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.