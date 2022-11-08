The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On November 9, 2022

What may feel like a rough day is only a continuation of what some zodiac signs have been going through over the last week or so, and that is this overbearing feeling of dread.

We can't shake the feeling that something is about to collapse and on this day, November 9, we see the reasons why we feel this way.

This is the work of Moon trine Pluto, and while it doesn't make things worse, it does put the spotlight on the thoughts we wish we weren't having.

We might go as far as to manifest our own worst fears on this day simply because we can't stop thinking about them. You know how that goes: you have a negative thought in your mind, and because it takes over your every minute, it becomes the 'theme of the day.

Well, that's kind of how it works today. Certain zodiac signs will ruminate on all the things that bother them, and by the time the day is over, it will be as if every second was spent 'living the dread.' Not exactly 'living your best life.'

With Moon trine Pluto as our main influence today, we can expect to constantly veer towards the darkest of thoughts, and even if we know our thoughts are just wrong and basically unimportant, it won't matter...because the mind is a tricky place to get caught in.

With Moon trine Pluto, tricky is the keyword. If we can catch on to the idea that all of this is an illusion, we might be able to laugh our way out of it.

On November 9, 2022, these three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may be in the heart of your sun sign's season, but you will definitely be making time for Moon trine Pluto on this day, whether you are conscious of it or not. What this transit provides for you is no holds barred access to your darkest thoughts.

You don't like getting like this, as it tends to escalate throughout the day, leaving you drained and worried by the day's end. Out of nowhere, you may decide that a certain memory of the past needs revisiting, and lo and behold, that memory provides only pain.

So, why then are you there, in that headspace that holds and promises only mental anguish? You're there because Moon trine Pluto set the trap and on some psychic level, you bought right into it. Basically, today is the day where you go the whole hog on bad thoughts. You'll keep these thoughts to yourself, however, which might work in your favor.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Whenever you get a thought that leads to dread, especially a dread for something you can't put your finger on, you spend most of the time looking for what it is in the real life that creates dread in you. During Moon trine Pluto, you won't be able to shake the feeling that 'something is wrong.' It may be or it may not be, but the reality is not in question; your mind and mental state are, however.

You may end up tossing yourself back and forth, mentally, on this day, as the transit above works on your sense of 'not knowing.' If you don't know something, it will drive you crazy until you DO know, but that's not what today is offering you. On this day, you get to spend time in the prison of your mind. By day's end, you'll realize that you have the key to that prison door, in fact, you've had it in your possession all this time.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The only thing that really gets on your nerves today is that you feel something is happening out there and you can't tell what it is, or how it affects you. All you know is that you wake up feeling confused and unnecessarily fearful, and as the day progresses, that feeling seems to morph into something along the lines of dread or anticipation.

You are in direct contact with Moon trine Pluto, and because this transit tends to come down hard on the heads of those born under the sign of Aquarius, you might want to spend time alone today.

You do feel open to the good cheer of others, and you know that on any other day, you'd welcome friendly company into your world, but on this day, you feel too skittish about the company. The entire day is spent inside your head, and while that might sound scary, it isn't...and you'll also be quite over it by tomorrow. Carry on!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.