The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out of Love & End Relationships For October 24 - October 30, 2022

Just in time for a brand-new month, you finally get the closure you have been seeking or even possibly avoiding.

This week brings the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio along with Jupiter retrograde entering Pisces, Mercury into Scorpio, and Mars retrograde beginning in Gemini.

It also marks the first week of the eclipse portal in which anything can happen.

If you have been putting off making a decision or speaking the truth, this is the week that it will finally be impossible any longer.

You may not feel fully ready for this step, but the magic of the eclipses is working for you and within you to help bring you to the space where you will be able to see your fate.

Everything that happens is always for your highest good, and the thing is that if you are in a relationship that is only taking up space you cannot fully be in the position to welcome in your highest love.

This week pushes the envelope just enough to have you take those steps to fully embrace the truth which does not just let the light in, but the love.

The four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end relationships from October 24 - October 30, 2022, include:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The writing has been on the wall for a long time, but that does not mean you have been willing to see it. You have been going through a big moment of growth this year but much of it has been forced upon you.

You are the first sign of the zodiac and a natural-born leader. You have forgotten this Aries. You have forgotten that you have the ability to create whatever it is you want and instead have become susceptible to just accepting whatever is happening.

You are not meant to just passively roll over and accept your situation or relationship because that is what is being offered. Instead, you are being asked this week to remember what it is you need love to be.

To get back to that inherent knowledge you had about what a healthy partnership should feel like. As much as it can seem challenging to start over, it takes just as much energy and sometimes, even more, to keep going down a path that is not actually going anywhere.

This week will prove to be a big growth point as Chiron in your zodiac sign aligns with the North Node in Taurus prompting you to reflect on your healing and to make sure that you are not choosing anything that is not in alignment with it. You always have a choice, Aries, even in those moments you wish you did not.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

This week brings the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Scorpio. Scorpio energy rules your subconscious. All that you did not know you actually did know and all that you have observed in the world around you.

As a logical and down-to-earth sign, you often dismiss this part of you because it feels too abstract. It also generally has to do with emotional feelings as well because it is this part of you that your truth is often stored in. You have been trying to feel a certain way in your relationship recently, but it does not mean that it has been able to happen.

You were trying to follow not just the path of least resistance but also stick to what felt like the most logical approach. Under the energy of this Moon though, everything that was hidden below the surface will be coming up for review.

This will bring to light many of your true feelings about your relationship that you will no longer be able to deny, which will lead to changes. You may not always want to acknowledge the truth that you have inside, especially if it results in change that you cannot predict the outcome of, but it cannot be avoided forever. It is better to accept it so that you can then move on.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Jupiter is the planet that rules abundance and good luck. This week Jupiter retrograde enters Pisces which rules your romantic life. Sometimes depending on the planet, this can spell good luck for relationships but because Jupiter is not quite finished with its retrograde yet, it means that there are more challenges ahead than blessings. You have been going through a reflection on your relationships since early in the year.

This has dealt with the relationships you have chosen and how you have shown up for them. There likely have been some changes this year where you thought you were doing things differently but now as this week approaches, you are getting the sinking feeling that it is not the case.

As much as you have had high hopes for your relationship being different than it was before, it does not guarantee that it will. The answer that you are seeking is within the answers you will find within yourself.

During the week ahead you will be called to more of these quiet moments where the truth will come across loud and clear. It is not the time to pretend that things are better than they really are but to accept what comes up so that you can make the changes necessary.

4. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Mars, the planet that governs action, ambition, and passion is currently in the curious air sign of Gemini. It first entered its pre-shadow for its retrograde in early September where it became clear what your true feelings were. Now as this planet turns retrograde this week it will bring sweeping changes to your romantic life.

More than likely, it is not a new break-up that will occur this week but rather the finalization of previous conversations. This is actually perfect energy for right now as planets begin to move into your sign in November giving you a chance to start manifesting greater abundance in your relationships.

This week though, all of those feelings that you have been aware of since the start of September will come out in full force. When this occurs, you will be spurred into action to start creating changes.

Saturn turning direct at the end of last week means that any restrictions that you felt in your communication sector will be removed so that those important conversations will be able to flow more easily. This allows you to make some decisions instead of just talking about what it is you are feeling which will allow you to finally disengage from the karmic cycle that you have been enmeshed within.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.