The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Change During Scorpio Sun On October 23, 2022

Scorpio sun comes in and lets us know that we're all for big change and it's coming soon. In this case, change isn't about trying new things or expanding our minds; nope.

The change we're looking at during Scorpio season is the change that affects who we deal with and perceive certain friendships that we've made over the years.

We love our friends, it's true, but we've also seen some of these friendships fade out into a kind of nothingness, and that is exactly what we're going to be working on during this transit.

It will become easy enough, and obvious too; we need to release ourselves from the friendships that have become emotional drains and concentrate on that which shows signs of survival.

In other words, we're getting rid of the old to make way for the new. Scorpio energy wants real connection; things like "I have a thousand acquaintances" are meaningless in the Scorpio mindset.

The changes that many of us will go through in terms of our friendships will take the form of us saying a formal but friendly goodbye to the people who really aren't in our lives anymore.

Certain signs take longer to let go of friendships than others. Today, the folks who know themselves and know what they want in life will take hold of this transit and use it to instill the change that is so apparently necessary.

Our friendships will change during Scorpio Sun, and those changes will be overdue if anything.

The zodiac signs whose friendships change during the Scorpio Sun season on October 23, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As the year comes to its close, you are preparing for the new year in ways you weren't conscious of. One of the things you've been doing is trimming the herd, so to speak, when it comes to your friends. You have a million of them, it seems, but are any of them truly your friends? You could pick out a handful and that handful definitely makes you happy.

But what about the rest? It seems you have a few hangers-on who only call you up when they need something. After a while, you start to feel used, and while you've always offered your advice, guidance, or help, you're getting very little in return, from these particular people.

During Scorpio sun, you'll feel pretty confident about coming to terms with who stays and who must go. You are about to put changes into motion, and once you start, you never stop. Your energy matches that of Scorpio, itself.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

In looking out for number one (you) you have compromised your integrity to the point where you literally cannot stand to be with your own best friend anymore. For them, you've taken all you can take, and because you both wear the moniker of 'best friend' you feel you owe it to each other to step up and be there for the other.

That is until you realize that your best friend is putting in zero effort toward keeping your connection solid, and as the days go by, you see that they become completely slovenly and lazy when it comes to even being NICE to you. They're just too lazy and you're just too fired up with Scorpio sun energy to accept it.

You never accept things 'as they are especially if you see room for improvement. If only your best friend felt the same. Alas, they don't, and change is not something in their vocabulary anymore.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Scorpio sun does a number on one of your friendships, as it brings to light one issue, in particular, that the two of you have been avoiding since day one. What's gone downhill is your communication. You and this friend of yours have lost the ability to communicate.

Perhaps you've just grown apart, and through some slavish loyalty to the past, you keep on pretending that everything is OK...but it's not. And the Scorpio sun is not the kind of influence that lets things rot and fester. Your friendship is rotting and festering, but before it turns into that cauldron of negativity that you see coming, you'll call it quits on the friendship.

This is the change you needed, as heartbreaking as it may feel right now, you know it's the right thing to do. Nothing serves to further this relationship; you might as well let it go and begin the healing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.