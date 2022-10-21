The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 22, 2022

Today brings us an offset of circumstances. We have Mercury trine Saturn, while Saturn goes direct. That's a lot of Saturn energy going around and not all of it is as wondrous as it may sound.

In fact, with Saturn going direct, we're looking at a stronger current of negative energy now, and it will mainly focus itself on things like restriction, law, and an inability to get itself out of tight spots.

Essentially, this day will feel much like the expression, "between a rock and a hard place."

Today, whether we like it or not, whether we've prepared for it or not, we are going up against an obstacle that we cannot move.

We may have rushed into something too fast, without thinking, and we may not have accounted for the trouble we may run into; it matters not.

Saturn is having its way today, and that means many things are going to come to a complete halt.

It's as if Saturn is saying to us all, "You think you had it easy when I was in retrograde? Well, guess again, signs...I'mmmmm back!"

And because enough is never enough, Mercury trine Saturn steps in to make sure that we can't solve this thing with words. It's going to take rolling our sleeves up and getting involved physically.

No words can help us now. We need to rely solely upon action on this day, October 22, 2022, if we are to rise above the weirdly annoying problems that besiege us on this day.

Who will have rough horoscopes on October 22, 2022?

It will be one or all three of these zodiac signs.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

If there's one thing that Saturn direct do to ruin your plans, it's by letting you know (and feel) that you don't have enough money to continue on with them. It's like a kick in the head.

There you are, ready, willing and somewhat able to achieve all of the glory that's in your mind, and yet...you're short a few bucks and because of THAT, you can't attend.

You are being held back from being part of your dream simply because you can't afford to buy your way in, and this really gets on your nerves. You have everything it takes...except the moolah, and this thwarts your entire personality and puts you in a deep funk for the day.

You mean so well and you are so ready to do whatever it takes, but Saturn direct throws you way off course, and now you feel like you're on the outside of your own dream.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Things were going relatively well for you, in terms of business and career, and then today came around and knocked you for a loop. No one expected Saturn direct to have such an effect, and yet, it seems to make everything you do nearly impossible. It's as if you can't concentrate on this day, and that is bothering you deeply.

You need your mind intact; you need to see your plans through, and today makes it increasingly more difficult as the hours pass by. With Mercury in the mix, you can't ask for help; it's as if everyone in your life is suddenly 'too busy' and it's not personal.

You respect that others have other things to do with their life and time, but you didn't expect to be shut out so obviously. This angers you, but more so, it frustrates you because you really had great intentions. You will have to put your activities off for a few more days, Leo.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This day is all about being all dressed up with no place to go. You get a gold star for trying, Sagittarius, but unfortunately, Saturn directly has no place for those who try. It is here to prohibit and constrain; you won't be passing 'go' today.

Your best bet is to relax and realize that the timing is just 'off' today. You won't get what you want, and you'll have to avoid taking it too harshly. As mentioned in another passage, nothing that happens to you today is personal; this is all a consequence of the placement of the stars.

You will try to get your point across today and you will learn very early in the day that there is no such thing as getting your point across. Spare yourself the nervous breakdown and wait it out. If you take it all too seriously, you'll just end up with more of the same: nothing. Wait for a day or two, Sagittarius. Today is a 'no go' day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.