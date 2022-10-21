The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Runs Cold During Saturn Direct On October 22, 2022

It might bring shivers to the soul, just to think about transit as mighty as Saturn retrograde, which is the very transit we've been living under since July 12, 2022.

Saturn is a very prominent force in our lives, and when it goes retrograde, it's almost as if we're given a soft reprieve; we almost feel like we can 'get away with it.'

Oh, how 'Saturn' laughs at our folly, as it swings back into direct orbit and resumes its position as the universe's strictest taskmaster. Oh boy oh boy. Here we go.

While nothing in this universe is random, we might as well perceive Saturn's direct influence over us as something that was and is meant to be.

This means that during this time, especially at the beginning of the transit, we will feel both strong and a little 'hardcore'.

Basically, what we believe in, we believe in with even stronger faith behind it. If we believe in our love, then we feel it even stronger during these first few days of Saturn direct.

However, if we're starting to fade out on our love, then this is the time when the option we'll be able to see is the one where we grow totally cold at heart.

And so, this is the transit that turns on the about-face when it comes to how we feel about someone in our life. If we were on the fence about whether we should leave someone or not, this is the make-or-break moment.

Saturn is in full power now, and it comes with rules, regulations, and laws. If you feel that your relationship is not getting better, even after you've applied all the helpful rules, then you might feel that sliver of cold run through your heart. Today, if any day, is the day our love runs cold.

The three zodiac signs whose love runs cold during Saturn direct on October 22, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You don't need much of a push in order to become the coldest person on the block, but you like to reserve that kind of feeling for the worst of times, and right now, you're starting to feel as though the relationship you're in is heading towards winning the award for "Worst of Times."

You can go just so far, and with this new strength-building vitamin called Saturn direct, you probably won't be able to stop yourself. You do not feel anything for this person right now, and while you might feel something tomorrow, it's not happening today, and today is when you make all your decisions.

Today is the day that you get it into your mind that leaving the person you are with may be a lot easier than you thought because you're starting to notice that you just don't care anymore. Your heart has grown cold on this topic, and as of today, 'what will be, will be.' It's not your problem.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What you have come to realize during Saturn direct is that you can turn it off just as easily as you can turn it on. And boy oh boy did you ever turn it on...at one point. You turned it on so high that you made this person fall in love with you, which was really sweet until you started to grow bored of them and then everything become routine and predictable.

Now, with Saturn direct in your sky, the path seems clear: you are no longer interested in this person, and while you don't want to hurt them by doing anything rash, the truth is that, on some deep level, you no longer care how it goes down.

This person did the unthinkable to you: they bored you, and that's a true crime in your book. What bores you turns you cold, and so it goes, so it goes.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Saturn direct hits you in the same way that the end of the year gets to you: it makes you want to tally things up and see what you've got. You feel like you need to look closely at the things in your life in order to make a decision as to what stays for the new year, and what goes.

When you look at your love life, you'll realize something huge: this isn't for you. Not this person, that's for sure. You want to remain true to yourself. You are not someone who can like yourself for any solid amount of time, and when the truth of your feeling towards love rises to the surface, it will be both shocking...and expected.

Saturn direct only strengthens your resolve; you have nothing left for this soon-to-be-ex partner of yours. You know it, they know it, and now it's time to act accordingly.

