The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Has Problems During Venus Square Pluto On October 20, 2022

If you feel that your love life has problems, then welcome to the club. In fact, if you do find that you have troubles in paradise, then you can also know that there's a way to fix those concerns.

In a way, that's why they exist; to help you figure a way out of them.

What makes for a strong, healthy relationship between two people is their ability to be resilient and open; not everything works out in life, but we can learn from our mistakes and apply our knowledge to the goal of making it all much better.

Venus square Pluto puts us all in a tight jam; it's as if this transit exists to shine a light down on what we don't like or want in our romantic partner.

It's funny how some days are easygoing; we don't care about whether or not our partner is perfect, we're simply happy to have them in our life. Then, there are days like today, October 20, when we feel like picking them apart, piece by piece just because we're in the mood to.

What today brings in abundance is unnecessary nit-picking. And, as per usual, nit-picking is always unnecessary, and never really ups the game at all. What today is going to bring up for certain couples is the idea that the problems we have should be dealt with, not avoided or casually sniped at.

Today brings up the idea that we can heal from this, rather than fall into some kind of habitual back-biting. Venus square Pluto puts the obstacle in our way so that we may deal with it head-on.

The three zodiac signs whose love life has problems during Venus Square Pluto on October 20, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are the kind of person who is the furthest thing from a shrinking violet; in fact, you can take the blows and keep on going, no problem. If there is something going on in your romantic relationship right now, it will become front and center for your attention on this day, October 20, however, you don't feel nervous about it at all.

While you hope and pray for your partnership to last, you are always, ALWAYS prepared for anything. Your romance is good, but it has seen better days. Perhaps you're just experiencing what happens to any good relationship after time sinks its fangs into it.

You and your person will talk it out and you will come to some stunning and helpful conclusions. However, during Venus square Pluto, you'll get to see what your partner is really made of, and that could put a different spin on the whole relationship thing.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Problems. Again. Will they ever end? Well, Gemini, not if you're a human being. That's what we do, we create problems and then we solve them. And in love, we do the very same thing. Because we come into these relationships with a bag full of expectations, we generally end up seeing each and every expectation we have to go unfulfilled.

And trust me, we're just as much of a disappointment to them as they are to us but then there's the love, and it's real. What do we do about it when we feel great love for the person who disturbs us the most? We hang in there and employ what you do best, Gemini: we communicate.

You are very good at expressing yourself, and you are even better at communicating the truth of the matter. During Venus square Pluto, you'll be sharing some of the issues that are on your mind, but be prepared to hear what's on your mind, as well.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You're at the top of the heap when it comes to picking your partner apart, but you've been enabled to act this way, and that's at the root of your biggest problem. What's going on in your relationship is that the two of you have become lazy; you let each other slide for just about everything, and now the relationship is based on a lack of care and neglect.

You do NOT like being accused of being neglectful, but you know deep down inside that you are as neglectful as it gets. Your partner is way too intimidated by you to tell you to back off, and so you've established this lifestyle as your own.

During Venus square Pluto, you both will allow each other to be lazy, slovenly, messy, and inconsiderate except you'll see it clearly; this isn't right. This is the day when you are given the choice as to whether or not you and your partner will ever change your neglectful ways, or whether you'll eventually just fade into dust together.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.