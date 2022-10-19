The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 20, 2022

As for degrees of 'rough' we could put this day on number 3, as it's going to come with a few challenges, but nothing we can't handle.

What makes today rough is how your zodiac sign, in particular, deals with the idea of conflict.

For some zodiac signs, the stuff rolls off the back, while for others, it's just not a thing we can tolerate.

Today we will find out what our limits are, just how much we can take...and whether or not we will take what we are given.

Our main aggressor is the Moon sextile Mars, today. This transit is going to have us up in arms over some misunderstanding that either happens at the workplace or at home. If you've ever been told something in jest that ends up sitting with you the entire day, then this is that day.

You will be spoken about today, perhaps to your face, or perhaps not but whatever is said about you on this day, is going to stick in your psyche. And you might have a hard time ridding yourself of this nagging thought.

So, as mentioned, it's not a day for tragic events; it's simply about having our egos bruised. Do we fall apart over this? Some do. Some don't. It all depends on how we translate the energy that comes off of the Moon sextile Mars.

Do we take what we've heard and make a big deal about it, or do we let it go, and move on in peace? That's what's weird about today; we don't necessarily do the right thing by ourselves when it comes to how we process someone saying something less than wonderful about us.

We take it to heart and because of that, we suffer emotionally.

Here is a list of the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 20, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Ordinarily, you can let things slide. You size up their worth and you figure out very quickly whether or not this 'thing' is worth your time, and then you act accordingly.

All this is easy enough, but you are also someone who has a large ego, and although healthy, you sometimes guard that ego a little too harshly. Today brings you Moon sextile Mars, which makes you think that you can outsmart your naysaying opponent.

You want to belittle them, and being that you are a brilliant and powerful Aries, you are able to. What ends up happening during the Moon sextile Mars, is that you hurt this person.

Yes, yes, they meant to tell you off or put you in your place, but on this day, you're not about to let them get away with it. And so, you go in for the kill, so to speak.

And in making someone else feel bad, you end up ruining your own day. That's the way it works, Aries.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's someone in your life, someone who is not close to you who wishes to be closer to you, and yet, their way of going about reaching you is rude and ridiculous. Because Moon sextile Mars tends to give people a false sense of courage, this person is going to approach you, and in their nervousness, they're going to insult you.

It's as if they thought they could break the ice by appearing casual or informal, and while you really don't care about standing on ceremony when you meet someone new, you aren't into being insulted, and because you are YOU, Leo, you will rip into them, which will put a sour taste on an entire day.

What's tough about this day is that you didn't ask for this; you didn't wake up and say, "Let me get rid of someone today, what a great idea that would be!" You will feel like you lost precious time today, Leo.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You try to teach yourself not to care about what others say or think about you, but every now and then there will be that one person who is just so inconsiderate of you and your reality, that it will seriously take your mood down. Today is that day, Sagittarius.

Today, October 20, is the day when that person gets to you. And what's absolutely ridiculous about it is that they aren't even original in their insulting approach. It's as if you've heard all this before, and perhaps it's not their words that are getting to you, but their nerves.

It's the fact that there's someone on Earth who has that much nerve to show themselves in such a poor light that gets to you. You will learn today that you have successfully been able to shut out negative words, but that you are still susceptible to the nervy blurtings of a total stranger.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.