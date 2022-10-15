The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 16, 2022

Well, it's not exactly a monumentally bad day, but it's close enough, although we'll be spared from it going too far overboard if we can just grasp the idea that we're part of what makes it bad or good.

That's not to say that we are responsible for everything on this day, but today, during Moon square Mercury, we will get a definite 'heads up' on the idea that how we deal with today is definitely up for interpretation.

This transit, Moon square Mercury, is tricky; it can bring great good fortune, or it can put us in the position of perceiving things as worse than they really are. So, basically, this day is about making it worse on ourselves for reasons unknown.

We just feel...on edge, unable to cope, and testy; we snap at friends and we deliberately cause trouble. Why we do this, not even we know, but we do feel the need to push the boundaries, possibly even for the reasons of seeing what damage we are capable of doing.

So, we have a choice today, which is very 'Mercury' when we think about it. The idea of having to decide whether or not we're going to make this a crappy, awful day, or ride it out and go for the positive.

Some signs will opt for happiness, I mean, why wouldn't we? Well, humans are complex and sometimes we just want to stew in our own juices. During Moon square Mercury, three zodiac signs will prefer the juices. Let's see who those signs are now...

These three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on October 16, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Given a choice, you generally go numb; choosing is not your strength, and yet, today, during Moon square Mercury, you seem to know exactly what road you wish to take, and that is the road that leads to misery.

It's the fact that you 'could' have chosen to be happy today and that you decided it was better to just slink into a funk that really makes you angry with yourself. But, you couldn't help it, Gemini.

The day just felt disappointing and you weren't about to save it — or yourself.

So, today, October 16, 2022 is the day you take time out to feel sorry for yourself. You'll throw yourself a little pity party, you'll do everything that's needed in order to make yourself 'know' that you are worthless, and then, you'll snap the heck out of it just in time for tomorrow's awesomeness. You do this to yourself from time to time. As long as you can snap out of it, it's OK.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You know who really gets on your nerves today, Aquarius? You. Yes, that's right, you are the one who really messes with your day today.

On the whole, you are confident and fairly wise; you trust your own opinions and you generally go with your gut. That is, until you find yourself drowning in Moon square Mercury's vibe, which makes you doubt yourself left and right. It's like you can't trust yourself today and you don't know why.

All of your knowledge is kicking in big time and that's not necessarily the greatest thing that could happen to you at this point, because it's confusing you.

You are too smart for your own good, today, Aquarius, and what's going to happen is that you will have about a million false starts and a thousand and one hesitations.

It feels rough because what you think you want is such a simple request, and yet, you keep on sabotaging yourself, which makes fruition difficult.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You could do any number of ways with Mercury energy, and today, you make the conscious choice to feel bad about something from the past. It haunts you, this 'thing' and you don't feel you could ever live it down. Perhaps you did something cringeworthy and every now and then, you are reminded of what you did, and that makes you want to bury your head in the sand.

You'll be revisiting the 'scene of the crime' once again on this day, October 16, because you've never really forgiven yourself — and you should, Pisces.

Today is going to have you rejecting the idea of self-forgiveness, which is detrimental and harsh...too harsh for you.

When others ask what's the matter with you today, you will sink further into your self-pitying ways, which will eventually send all concerned parties into a state of panic on your behalf. Do yourself a favor, Pisces: LET IT GO.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.