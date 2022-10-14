The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On October 15, 2022

Unless I'm wrong, never before in history has anyone screamed with joy while yelping out, "So happy to be heavily influenced by the dynamic and aggressive energy that comes with Moon conjunct Mars!"

It just hasn't happened, although, please let me know if you find this exact quote anywhere. I'm open to suggestions. Then again...am I? And I posit it this way because that's part of what today's unruly transit brings us; the idea of giving out mixed messages along with an instigating vibe.

We want to pick a fight with someone today. You don't get Mars energy without a fight, and someone's going down today. So, know this in advance, certain signs of the Zodiac are going to be testy and pushy on this day.

This is the day where we KNOW our boundaries and we deliberately traverse them...simply to offend. This is the day where we offend intentionally, and why? Because we can.

So, if you've been wanting to take your own aggression out on someone, but never knew when the right time for such an offense might be right, then today is your day.

The good thing is that not everyone is affected in this way, but unfortunately for them, they'll probably be the ones selected for the hard-core work of being someone else's emotional punching bag.

Some days, you eat the bear, and some days the bear eats you. Which will you be today, during Moon's conjunction with Mars? Eater, or eaten? Choose!

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on October 15, 2022 will be:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Ah, that Mars energy — it's got you in its maw, Aries, and there's nothing you can do about it. Well, you 'could' do something about it, but you won't, and that's why your day is going to be so rough. Today is the day you pick on someone who clearly cannot take your hostile approach, and the more they react with sadness and fear, the harsher you'll become. And why?

Because you can. Because having Moon conjunction Mars as your leading transit today makes you feel nasty and aggressive, and you'll want someone who is just vulnerable enough to take the brunt of your foul mood.

You are only hitting below the belt today; there's nothing fair about your approach and you have no problem being thought of as the 'bad guy.' In fact, you take to that moniker with pride; you like being the scary one in town, and the more people fear you, the more content you'll be. You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Like your fiery Aries friend above, you, too, will not be in the mood for quiet conversation or calm poetry reading between studious friends. Just the opposite; you want to destroy the quiet, end the poetry and smash the studious.

You wake up feeling deep resentment for anyone who has done well for themselves, and you detest the idea of all these people who are trying so hard to improve their lot in life...which is one of the reasons you have it in for students or those who wish to further their education today.

You're basically being taken over by the Moon in conjunction with Mars energy and it's not looking too pretty on you, Leo. But then again, you don't care what judgments are passed on you or who is doing the judging. All you know is that someone's going down today, and if you are fortunate enough to be the person who brings them down, then it's a good day for you.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today makes you feel like every single stereotype that comes along with being a Scorpio, especially the part where you guys are supposed to be seriously mean. Yes, today, during the Moon's conjunction with Mars, you go for it. You get out your books of insults and slurs and you pile 'em sky high on to whoever is around that is stupid enough to trust you.

You'll find that person, too, and it will probably be a co-worker or someone in your household. You have no rhyme or reason for why you are so hostile and aggressive, but you know that if you don't take someone's head off today, you'll burst, and so, you aim to please...yourself.

And in pleasing yourself, you get to release all the pent-up aggression and frustration. Unfortunately, your 'victim' will never forgive you, and that also means they'll never trust you again. All in a day's work, eh, Scorpio?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.