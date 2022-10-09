The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve October 10 - October 16, 2022

The week of October 10 - 16, 2022 will bring improved relationships for four zodiac signs.

This week holds the promise of deeper intimacy and vulnerability for those willing to let their guard down and go all in on love.

Not all relationships work out and in fact, the majority of them do not.

That reality though is one that can have detrimental effects in a new relationship because you will naturally have your guard up or be afraid of letting someone in far enough that you may feel hurt if it does not work out.

The thing with love is though that you cannot protect yourself from what it is that you actually want.

In this case, as much as you have been trying to keep yourself safe from getting hurt, what you have really been doing is not allowing yourself to be fully and completely loved.

This week those walls come crashing down thanks to the fading Aries Full Moon, Mercury moving into Libra, and Venus in Libra uniting with Saturn in Aquarius.

It is time to make sure your heart is on the same page as the actions that you take and remember that you cannot have what you genuinely want without allowing someone to come all the way in.

When you remove those walls and allow love to fully bloom, you will be amazed at how quickly that can turn things around in your relationship.

Because love is best when it is enjoyed fully.

These four zodiac signs will see their relationships improve the week of October 10 - October 16, 2022:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Aries Full Moon brought to light exactly what you have been growing through since early April 2022 in your romantic life. Sometimes you get so focused on what needs to change you do not take into account all the good that you already have.

Part of the energy of this week is to understand that your past is truly your past now so that you can trust yourself to make different decisions now. When you look at a new or prospective partner and fear or wonder if they are like anyone you have previously been with, you are doubting your own growth.

Sometimes, in this case, it can be helpful because it provides the ability to choose differently but in yours, it has been holding you back from going all in on a romantic connection that is truly healthy. This transformation of your love life and knowing what it is you deserve began last year around this time.

Since then, you have been able to clear space and invite in the kind of love that you know you are worthy of. But there has been a part of you that has still been holding back. It is normal to be afraid of being fully committed or of being vulnerable, but there also comes a time when not doing it becomes the greater risk.

This is where you are now. Your relationship really is everything that you think it is but if you keep judging it based on past situations then you are never really going to give yourself permission to enjoy it. Talk things out with your partner and recognize that healthy love is the one thing you never need to keep yourself safe from.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The Moon in your sign this week alongside Mars may have you quite literally running for the altar. It is no surprise to you that you second guess your feelings and even have moments where you create issues out of nothing because you often do not know what to do with peace.

But now at this moment the changes that you are going through are of deeper healing. You are being encouraged to express your honest and authentic feelings and to trust them.

You may have felt like something was off recently but this week as you come to understand that it was actually yourself getting used to what a healthy relationship feels like everything starts to improve. One of the things that you can do this week is to talk through that feeling of indecisiveness or even unease that you have been feeling with your partner.

If you have recently realized that you actually have a fear of commitment, then now is a good time to be able to discuss that openly together. There is no rule that you need to know what to do every moment in a relationship, but you do need to be able to talk about it.

When you can be open with your feelings and fears then you are also going to be less likely to project them onto your partner thinking that it is the relationship that is causing those feelings. The best relationships are those that truly work together so do not be afraid to embrace your partnership and do just that.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As much as you are a hopeless romantic at heart you also need a partner to show up for you in very real-life ways. Often times this ends up being more romantic than flowers or expensive dates. You tend to need simple love.

One that holds you when you are hurting and that simply lets you know they are always there for you. Right now, with Mars in Gemini holding reign over your home and committed relationship, this is an area that is changing as you begin to let in the kind of love that you are seeking.

When you think of that relationship that you so desire just because someone fulfills all your needs does not mean that it will happen every day simply because life happens, and people are human. Looking at your relationship from this perspective helps you shift into a deeper level of gratitude for how your partner is showing up for you rather than only focusing on the ways that they cannot.

This automatically improves your relationship. It does not mean that there still may not be areas to work on together, but when you genuinely believe in your partner’s love for you and how they are showing up in your life everything else also seems pretty doable. Romance and the luxuries of love are wonderful but remembering what it is that goes into making that home that you desire will allow you to go deeper with your partner.

At the end of the day, it is not flowers that make a relationship feel more fulfilling but them grabbing dinner on the way home or sitting with you in front of the fire doing nothing but simply being there for you. Look for what you have rather than what you do not, and you may find that you have everything you need after all.

4. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

When you can trust your feelings, you are automatically able to trust your partner more deeply. Uranus has been and will continue to move through your sign which means that unexpected moments have become a norm in life.

In this stage where you know, you are growing and transforming it can be challenging to know what you can count on, but you also cannot assume everything is on its way out.

This week Saturn in Aquarius once again collides with Uranus in Taurus providing some deep moments of realization and truth. Your relationship is one that has grown with you through this current phase of growth, but you have to fully trust and accept it in order to reap all the benefits.

As much as things may feel unstable in your life automatically thinking that means that there is something wrong in your relationship is not worthwhile.

This week you are being guided to focus on your own intuition, especially when it comes to romantic feelings, and to trust what comes up. Every relationship goes through growing pains, but not every relationship makes it to the other side of growth.

Look at what you have overcome together and be willing to let your guard down because this will make all the difference. Someone cannot fully show up for you if you are not allowing them to.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.