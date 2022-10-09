The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships October 10 - 16, 2022

This week, four zodiac signs fall out of love and end relationships. October 10 - 16, 2022, this week runs out the clock that you have been betting on to make a connection last just a little bit longer.

It is normal when it feels like a relationship is ending or even over to try to bide your time until you have everything figured out for what is on the other side of that. But it is not possible.

Sure, there can be some planning or ideas that can occur but ultimately you have to end one phase of your life before you can begin another one.

Biding time in an outgrown or expired relationship means that you know you will not be together forever, you are aware that you both are not aligned but you are trying to control how it ends and the ultimate outcome.

You cannot though because you can only ever control yourself and what an ex does will always be up to them no matter how much timing or diplomacy you put into it. This week brings the energy of finally calling it like it is.

Mercury in Libra will help to soften any blow but regardless there will be obstacles to overcome.

Just remember that the challenges post-break-up is nothing compared to trying to stay somewhere you know that you no longer belong.

Starting the week of October 10 - October 16, 2022, these four zodiac signs are at higher risk for falling out of love and ending their relationships:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You likely will spend the week reeling from what your own personal Full Moon brought out over the weekend. As much as you might feign surprise, make sure that you also take it with a dose of reality too. You knew exactly what was going on in your relationship and you also were incredibly aware of your feelings.

It was just that you had hoped that you could continue on whether pretending otherwise or just simply dealing with how things were. The thing is though that those feelings and awareness that you are having cannot be something that just is taken as the status quo and normal. Instead, they are the catalyst for change.

With Jupiter currently retrograde in your sign you are being asked to step up in some major ways. You might be known for being a leader and charging ahead, but the truth is that you are often scared to create change that you do not feel you can undo if you change your mind. So, it becomes a tug of war with yourself over knowing what you do and being able to actually make choices from this space.

This week in the aftermath of the Aries Full Moon and Mercury shifting into Libra, the sign that rules your romantic life, there is nowhere else to hide. It is also important to remember that there is also no perfect time for any of this.

Just because you have an idea in your head that some distant point in the future would make everything easier does not mean that it is true. Instead, it comes about recognizing that the relationship you are debating about ending has actually been over for some time, now it just is about what you are going to do with that knowledge.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have not been honoring your true nature by being a truth seeker recently, especially when it comes to love and relationship.

In actuality, you have been biding your time hoping that something will change. Although you can admit to doing this recently, in truth it is likely to be something that you have been doing for quite a while as you have been reluctant to take action on something because you are not confident in what it will bring.

The thing to remember in love is that no matter how much you try to take the predictable or safe path, there is no relationship that truly is one you can control.

This idea of making sure that you are in control comes from a lack of confidence within yourself. Even though you love adventures and being able to embrace unexpected moments in life, you actually require a strong root system as part of that which is where a safe romantic relationship comes in.

The more that you can have confidence in your own self regardless of which relationship you are in then the more you can start making authentic decisions and choices for yourself.

This biding on your time has quite literally come to an end as you can now see not only is it not working but things are not changing in the direction that you thought they would.

The gift is that within this space you have been able to see your own true feelings and this week that will be magnified so that you can finally take a step of action. Mars has been in Gemini and will remain there until March 2023.

Mars is the planet of action and ambition while Gemini rules over your love life and committed relationship. You cannot talk yourself into where you think you should be when you know where it is you truly long to be.

Mars makes staying still or biding your time impossible. Take back your power and trust in your own feelings this week even if it causes an upset sometimes, that is what is necessary to create peace.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Neptune is currently retrograde in Pisces until early December which means that you are being given the gift of reality. Neptune is the planet that rules wonderful things like dreams, unconditional love, and romance, yet it also governs fantasy and illusion as well.

With Neptune roosting in this area of your life since 2011 and where it will remain until 2025 it has been extremely hard to sort out what is real and what is only an illusion when it comes to love and relationships.

The thing is that while you need a little Neptune in your life in order to have some magic and love, you also need to be able to see things clearly.

When Neptune is retrograde it helps you by removing the rose-colored glasses you have been wearing so that you can see the truth of the relationship and the person that you are with.

For you this week as Neptune clashes with Mars in Gemini, it may not be the result you wanted but it will be the one that you need. As much as you want that amazing love, you cannot make something into it that is just not what it inherently is.

Instead of looking for ways you can change your partner or relationship, try accepting that it is just who they are. This leaves the decision ultimately up to you.

Love is not a constant battle of trying to get the other person to show up differently, to change, or to be someone that they just are not.

Instead, it is about the way in which your edges align with their improving and benefiting both of your lives. To give this up also requires that you learn that love is not a struggle or a war. It is something that is always freely and openly given. This week do not be afraid to let go because you just may be creating space for something far better.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You may want the fairytale but first, you have to deal with reality. Right now, there are blocks surrounding you in your life that are preventing you from having the relationship that you are dreaming of.

Uranus in Taurus this week continues its ongoing climax with Saturn in Aquarius which highlights the two areas of your life that are and will continue to be under transformation. Taurus energy governs your romantic life while Aquarius is your home and family.

This week it is time to take an honest look at these areas of your life to see where and how they are holding you back from stepping into that romantic relationship you desire.

There already has been a great deal of change in this area of your life as you have begun to have better boundaries and advocate for yourself and the truth of who you are. But Scorpio there is still more. If the past is still being entertained or you are still hoping for that fantasy to come true, then you are not really embracing reality or your future.

Because this energy hits on your home and relationship sector either a relationship is ending, or a living situation will be which will allow you to have more space in your life.

If you want things to change, then you need to be the one to change them because simply wishing or hoping they will accomplish what it is you are looking to manifest.

This week will help show you those situations and people that you have still been allowing to take up space in your life even if they are not part of the life that you want to create.

Instead of getting frustrated or feeling like you are being restricted, see it as the breakthrough that it is.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.