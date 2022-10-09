The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, October 10, 2022

In the transformative aftermath of the Aries Full Moon which peaked yesterday, today Mercury shifts into domestic and balanced Libra changing the nature of your understanding.

There was nothing docile about the Aries Full Moon as it prompted you to take on the hard truths and to find the motivation for moving forward no matter how challenging it may seem.

In doing so though there is a need to be able to still do so peacefully, or at the very least as minimally destructively as possible.

To be able to do this though requires understanding, compromise, and the ability to use your words to spend more energy creating than destroying.

In divine timing, this is the benefit of Mercury shifting into Libra.

Mercury is the planet that rules the mind, both in how you think and in how you speak.

After just turning direct last week, it now will reenter Libra, a sign that it began its retrograde within.

Mercury in Libra is fair, it understands the value of hearing both sides and while it speaks its truth it does so more gently than if it was in other zodiac signs.

This new energy coming in today allows you to not only see the perspective of others more clearly but also allows you to be able to communicate what is necessary with some compassion for those around you.

Often transformation, especially the sort that does change your entire life, can be messy and can cause hurt feelings and even grudges from those that feel wronged.

Mercury in Libra though softens that blow.

Not only does it allow you to come across more gently in your delivery and choices, but it also allows those in your life to have a better understanding of why you are making the choices that you are.

This makes not only for a more peaceful transition but also a greater space for growth and learning.

October is still an ongoing month of change that will take you from one reality at the beginning of the month and deliver you to a whole different one by the end.

Yet, it is important to not rush the process.

Each step of a journey is an important one and the reality is that no matter what change involves in your life right now, it is likely that you do not want to destroy everything while in your process.

Not everyone will be able to understand your true feelings or why after so long you are now making these changes that they worry will negatively affect themselves and their lives, but Mercury in Libra does create the space for greater understanding.

Staying somewhere or even remaining who others think you are never led to peace even if it may feel like that because you cannot find solace while only being or living according to how others want you to.

Instead, it comes down to knowing that the more you align with your own truth, the more that others will respect you and, in the process, you will also see who is truly for you and who was only along for the ride as long as you were doing what they wanted you to.

Today is a crucial step on this journey as it will help everyone understand that there is more than just one side to any story.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Monday, October 10, 2022 are:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Mercury in Libra does not just soften the blow of any challenging conversations, but it helps you focus on what needs to be said within your romantic relationships. Libra is the energy that rules romance and commitment for you.

Right now, as Sun, Venus, and Mercury are all in this sign, it means that there is external action that is coming which will be the result of important conversations with your significant other.

This is due to the growth and change that you have been going through as part of recognizing who your true self is and what you need to be able to honor that part of you. Sometimes on that journey, you find that you want a great commitment and relationship with someone while at others you recognize that it feels like your time together in a romantic sense is over.

Whichever direction this leads you in, know that it is a part of you getting to that next level within yourself and your life.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It should feel much easier to express yourself and have conversations as Mercury shifts into Libra today. While it represents the part of your life that is ruled by Libra such as your sense of self and personal beliefs, it holds great power for you to also create change and bring greater healing into your life.

Mercury in Libra helps you speak more confidently about matters that are meaningful to you while it also allows others to hear you better, bringing greater understanding to any longstanding issues.

There may be a romantic focus right now on healthier more aligned relationships, but this also may have to do with you finally standing up for what it is you know that you are worth. When you truly have embraced the reality of your soul lessons and know what it is that you are worth, it changes everything, including the relationships that you have with others.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You could use a bit of magic right now and lucky for you that arrives today in the form of Mercury shifting into airy and expansive Libra. There has been a great deal of focus on you speaking your truth recently which is also affecting things in your relationship and in your home environment. It is likely that if you are not going through an all-out separation, you are going through a transition within your relationship so that it can honor more of who you are.

As Mercury lights up the sign of Libra beginning today it brings a sense of balance to your home and family environment that has not been present there for some time.

This can bring a reunion within fragile relationships, or it can make the dissolution process all that much easier. Of course, it depends on where you are in your life right now, but this is an energy that will bring greater peace all around so if it has seemed that there has been more fighting than talking as of late, this is when all of that finally changes.

