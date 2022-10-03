The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Following Mercury turning direct in Virgo just a couple of days ago, the energy turns light and playful as you are feeling a return to happiness and greater balance.

Although Mercury just went direct this week, you can already feel that mental restriction that felt like it was holding you in place for most of September.

You are able to see things as they are and also understand that those which are not how you want them to be are only temporary as well.

This allows you to have a more balanced mindset when it comes to not letting those things that may be off take away the joy from all of those things which are amazing.

October is a month of big shifts and today as you find yourself on the cusp of Vesta turning directly in Aquarius tomorrow and Pluto in Capricorn later in the week, you will come to understand what that really means.

Beneath the wavelength of the retrograde season ending this month, Saturn in Aquarius and Uranus in Taurus is climaxing once again in the sky to bring about dramatic change within your life.

These two planets squared off three times last year dominating much of the change of energy that you experienced and now they will be closely tied all month as it seems that things in your life reach a point where nothing can continue as it was.

Yet despite knowing that things are going to continue to change this month, there is still a joy to be found.

Both because of the lightning of planets turning direct but also because Venus will be in Libra most of the month which lends a loving, peaceful, and balanced energy helping you to focus on what is in front of you rather than what is further down the line.

Today the Aquarian Moon joins in the mix and urges you to focus on what brings you joy and happiness making this an amazing day for relationships, gatherings with friends, family interactions, and even financial investments.

Just because you know deep within your soul that whatever storyline you are currently involved in is not quite finished and can feel the winds of change brewing around you does not mean that you are also not able to enjoy moments like today brings.

Transformation can be an arduous process, one that can have you steeped in uncertainty as much as it does the excitement for the future, but ultimately this journey is one that is about bringing more joy into your life.

This process does not have to be one that you worry daily over, instead can trust and understand that some days there will be movement and others, like this one, will just give you the time and space to be able to enjoy the life that you are already living.

It teaches an important lesson that no matter how in flux things currently seem, finding happiness in the present moment is the only way to guarantee that it will also be waiting for you in the future as well.

Which three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on Tuesday, October 4, 2022?

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon in your sign today prompts you to reconnect to those feel-good emotions about yourself and life today. You are just emerging from deep finalization in a lot of healing regarding things from your past which means that there might be a hesitancy to really embrace the joy that you are feeling.

But it is safe too. It is safe to look around and feel happy and optimistic about how things are without letting the fear of that other shoe dropping hinder it in any way. You really have passed certain milestones that you will not have to return to again which means that the feeling that you are finally on the other side of what you have been dealing with is an accurate one.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Aquarian Moon lights up love in a big way for you which is magnified as it unites with Venus in Libra. This is a wonderful opportunity for you to open yourself up for what you really want rather than self-protecting yourself because you fear that it will not happen.

Desiring love and connection are normal and today you should feel more optimistic about being able to cultivate that within a relationship. The energy is perfect for quality time together or even a first date. This is a chance for you to recognize your fears for what they are so that they do not hold you back from being able to actually have the love that you have been hoping for.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Venus now in your sign is not only bringing up relationship matters but it is also helping you develop a deeper level of self-love with yourself. Since last year, a lot has changed in terms of your own self-worth and the relationships that you accept into your life.

After everything that has happened, this is an opportunity to appreciate that where you are now is not where you are. It does not mean that you have to feel completely satisfied with this space but it is about seeing the light in how everything that you have done has come together for you.

It has not been easy to let go of those relationships that do not honor who you are and to start to take more risks in love, but take time today and look around, realizing that everything you are now doing is because of the work that you have done.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.