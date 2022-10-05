The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Tell Their Crush How They Feel During Mercury Trine Pluto On October 6, 2022

We need planets like Mercury to help us with our communication skills on October 6, 20222 when three zodiac signs tell their crush how they truly feel.

Thankfully when this planet transits with other planets like Pluto, we are not only able to tackle some up-and-coming (and otherwise intimidating) conversations, but we're able to feel confident about the very stuff that comes out of our mouths.

Words can do a lot of damage; however, the right words at the right time can alter a life.

But this Thursday, October 6, presents us with Mercury trine Pluto and because of this cosmic event, we may be about to set our love lives on to a whole new track.

If communication is key, then it has to be that way right at the start, and what better way to start a relationship than by stating how we feel to the person we are falling for?

While that might seem nervy, what else are we to do? We have a crush on someone.

If we want them to 'feel us' then we have to let them know what's on our minds. It doesn't just happen on its own, this love thing. We have to put in the effort, and while the early efforts in making a relationship into something real are definitely scary...it's a matter of now or never. Either do the deed or forever hold your peace.

Mercury trine Pluto is really good for getting over inhibitions, as well, which makes speech freer and our fears lighter. What's the worst they can say to us, once we've delivered our heart to them on a silver platter?

They can say "Nope, not interested" and at least we'll have the truth to deal with. Or, they can say, "Wow, that's so awesome. I feel the same way. Let's go have a coffee..."

Things can happen during this transit, and for some signs of the Zodiac, the new beginnings have already started.

Which three zodiac signs will tell their crush how they feel about them? Check out what's happening during Mercury Trine Pluto On October 6, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What's the big deal if you tell the person you are crushing on that you feel very strong feelings towards them? It's only words, and you mean well. You figure that, if you mean well and you're ready to take whatever comes your way in terms of their response, all is well.

You're ready for acceptance as well as rejection; all you know is that during Mercury trine Pluto, you want to say something to someone and once it's out of your system, your work here is done. You want them to accept you and be thrilled by your admission of love, but should they not be interested, you'll live.

You have prepared your mind for whatever will be. In truth, you want this person to love you very badly, and whatever the outcome is, you will remain true to the idea that it's very possible they will go for it.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You have finally arrived at the stage in your life where all you want is to be upfront and honest. This presents a challenge for you today because if you have a crush on someone and you're not sure if they know about it or not, you want to tell them.

You are backed up by the communication expert, also known as transit Mercury trine Pluto, and it's going to give you the confidence you need to know that your words will have an impact on the person you are crushing on.

You want to impress this person, but not with just any old thing; you want them to know what a quality person you are and that your crush isn't just about fawning all over them, but how the two of you have so much in common that it only feels right to get together to explore that.

You know what you want to say, and you finally feel nervy enough to just go ahead and do it.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There's somebody new in your world and you are starting to like them a whole lot more than you expected to. This person seems to have a certain kind of power over you, and honestly, you like it. You, who are always in control, feel a little out of control when you're with them, and this time, it feels good.

You like not knowing where you're going with them, but you're still you, and you still want to remain somewhat in control of your own narrative, and so, during Mercury trine Pluto, you will take the reins back and confess your love for this person. You anticipate a good response, but you really don't know how they'll react, and in a way, all of this 'not knowing' is a bit thrilling for you.

You really do not know how they feel, and you have no idea if they'll feel the same, but you are so completely down for taking the chance, and as we all know, the world is built on risk-taking. Do it, Scorpio. Take that risk.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.