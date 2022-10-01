The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out of Love & End Relationships The Week Of October 3 - October 9, 2022

As retrograde season gradually subsides, four zodiac signs will fall out of love and end relationships on October 3 - October 9, 2022.

Often, in relationships, you know it is over or not going to last long before you say anything about it to your partner.

This is because to end a relationship, even if it is not healthy or not in alignment with who you are as a person, still requires you to leave your comfort zone.

Relationships, even those that are not fulfilling or satisfying, still provide a bubble of comfort because you know what to expect.

But part of accepting the truth and embracing yourself first means that, no matter how scary it may seem, start taking steps to exit that comfort zone to remain is to live in denial knowingly.

Retrogrades can bring mental confusion, especially Mercury’s, which just ended on October 2, 2022.

During this time, you will not be able to guess second or ignore any longer.

Your feelings and truth will become blatantly obvious, and so will the fact that you cannot remain in a truthfully already over relationship just because it may seem easier.

That great love exists, but to create space for it, you need to be able to take action on what you know has not and is not working any longer.

The four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end relationships on October 3 - October 9, 2022, are:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have a divine inner light. One that can recenter you and help fuel you forward to know what is authentically meant for you and what is not. You may have felt challenged with knowing for sure whether your current relationship is one that truly still resonates with you or if you have grown beyond it.

Asteroid Vesta, the ruler of that inner light and fire, turns direct in Aquarius this week. When a planetary body is active in your Sun Sign, the effects are all about you. It relates to what you want, what you need, who you are, and what those beliefs govern your choices.

You may have been doubting yourself lately or feeling confused about how to get back that spark that makes you feel so much like yourself. As Vesta turns direct again in your zodiac sign, there will be a strength returning that will allow you to tap back into the truth of who you are.

This will make knowing what or who is no longer meant to be a part of your life much easier, even if dealing with it still brings challenges. Vesta also rules themes related to your home and family, which means that you may realize that a certain commitment, a live-in relationship is no longer in alignment with who you are or that it is just not what is best for you.

These changes are part of you returning home to yourself. Saturn is still currently retrograde in your sign until the end of the month, so there may be some restrictions still at play, but this is the week to start taking steps to regain your freedom and sense of self.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

When you realize your truth, you owe yourself to act upon it. A lot of what you have been moving through is understanding that acting the opposite way you have in the past does not mean you are growing or changing but only that you are overcorrecting.

Reflect on April 1, 2022, and the New Moon in Aries. Since then, there has been a theme of not only acting on the truth that you feel but also trusting that inner knowing that you are meant for so much more.

You cannot talk yourself into settling for less when you ultimately know that you deserve more. This week brings some deep realizations alongside your annual Full Moon as you begin to see how you have been holding yourself back out of fear of what things would be like if you did make changes.

The thing to understand is that it cannot get much worse than it is at this moment. When you make changes, you also align more deeply with yourself and what you need, which means that you are in a better place to move through the everyday challenges that life and relationships bring.

Thinking that every relationship is hard, so your mind stays where you are is the same as saying that you do not deserve to be happy. Ending a relationship is not always the worst thing. Instead, it is staying where you know you are no longer meant to be.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pluto has been retrograding in your sign for the past few months, bringing out all of the things you have been trying to ignore about your current relationship. Besides exposing secrets and lies, it is also a time when you’re more aware of your thoughts and feelings, even if you have not been in a place yet to make sense of them. Once Pluto turns direct this week, though, everything changes.

Even if you thought you could get over certain betrayals or pretend that everything was fine, the truth is that you cannot come bubbling up to the surface. You are not bad or wrong because you cannot stay in a relationship in which you got hurt or that does not align with what you need from a partner. You also do not need to justify it or wait for things to worsen before making a decision.

Sometimes relationships work, and sometimes they do not. As much as this week may bring challenges of what to do next or how to approach it, it is also a chance for you to speak the truth you have felt for some time.

In all likelihood, you have been trying to make something work that you ultimately know was not going to last, and by doing that, you have made a more complex web to remove yourself from.

In the coming days, it is important not to back down or take the easy way out again. Use this as an opportunity to finally free yourself and give yourself the love you have always sought from another.

4. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

It is probably right around now you have been wondering how much more Uranus could stir up in your life and, honestly, when it is all going to be over. Uranus is known as the great awakener. The planet tends to produce exactly the change you need yet also dread at the same time.

Comfort zones stand no chance against this planet, and as it has been moving through your sign, it has been shaking everything up, including your romantic relationship. The thing with Uranus in Taurus is that its purpose is to test the foundation of anything that will not be able to stand the test of time.

No matter how healthy or amazing your relationship is, challenging times are a part of life. But to be in a stable and secure relationship means you also know that together you will be able to get through it.

This week, Uranus in Taurus again has tensions activated, with Saturn in Aquarius giving you another dose of life-changing events. Because there are a few days in the upcoming week where Saturn and Uranus will be the only astrological energy occurring, there will be a growing intensity.

Uranus in Taurus is going to shake things up. This could be forcing you to see what is not truly stable or even bringing in other opportunities that give you a different perspective of what kind of relationship you are already in.

Uranus brings break-ups and breakthroughs, which is the purpose of this planet moving through your sign. Just embrace it and trust that what waits for you on the other side is far better.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.