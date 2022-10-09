The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On October 10, 2022

We're lucky today as we have our Moon in Taurus and Mercury in Libra.

What this means for us is that, on this day, October 10, 2022, we will be feeling the need to settle down, and with Mercury in Libra as our helping hand, we'll be able to discuss this with the one person we wish to let know what's on our mind.

These two transits, when working together, add to our sense of security and safety, and we don't feel intimidated by 'talking it out' with our person.

As a matter of fact, today is a good day to discuss needs, as we all have them.

Mercury in Libra pushes our analytical side and causes us a need to make sense of the things in our life. We want to understand what our romantic life is really about, and whether or not it has legs, so to speak.

The Taurus influence here appeals to our homebody nature and makes us want to settle into something comfortable with the person we love.

But first, there's 'talking about it' and that is what makes today a special day; talk comes easy today, so take advantage.

Our communication today is well-balanced and non-aggressive; we're not looking to duke it out with our partners. We are, however, looking for real answers, which should be easy enough to get.

Libra smooths out all the rough edges to the conversation and keeps us on track. If we want to know where our relationship is headed, today is a good day to figure things out together.

Which three zodiac signs will be luckiest in love on October 10, 2022?

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

From the moment you wake up until the second you fall into a deep sleep later on tonight, you'll be in one of those insanely good moods, and you know how much your partner loves you when you get this way. You are just all sunshine and light, and it would be nearly impossible to be near you without having some of it rub off, as it will, on this day, October 10, 2022.

You're already feeling amazing about the person you are with, and while Mercury in Libra is in the sky, you'll see how every bit of it seems to fit together, as if of a piece. You and your mate are just about meant to be together, and today, you'll find that the conversation veers towards love and marriage.

Yes, the 'big' points will be discussed, and by the day's end, the two of you will be giddy with excitement and happiness over the love you share together.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You didn't know how much you'd need the helping hand of Mercury in Libra, but it turns out that this transit is exactly what you've needed when it comes to expressing certain feelings to the person you are involved with.

It looks like you fell deeply in love, Gemini, and now you are feeling a bit vulnerable; you want some sort of guarantee, and while things like 'guarantees' are not really available in the world of love, you and your person will manage to come up with something that suits the both of you, in terms of where this new relationship is going. What you'd like to tell them is that you really want it to last and that you are 'all in'.

Because Mercury in Libra is incredibly good at making communication easy for you, you'll be able to say what's on your mind without feeling like you've become too raw and exposed.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You feel that you are about ready to take the next step in your love life and that probably means getting into some sort of commitment.

You have put this off for a long enough time, but you now feel that this might actually be a good thing for you to do, and so, with the help of Mercury in Libra, you will ask your partner if they are interested in perhaps getting married, or having some sort of partnering ceremony with them.

They will, of course, be completely interested so you need not fear rejection during this time. Your partner is happy to go at the pace that makes you feel the most comfortable, and when you see their acceptance, you'll feel even more drawn to them than ever before.

You got lucky, Libra. The person you want in your life is completely there for you, and they are more patient than you'd ever give them credit for.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.