The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want Success More Than Love During the Moon Trine Mars On October 5, 2022

There are two kinds of people when it comes to the idea of success versus love, and while some believe you can have both, there are very strong feelings that support both sides of the coin.

Some believe you can't have success and love at the same time, or, if you do, one of the two is compromised. On some level, we think we're being nobler by choosing love, as, how on Earth could be anything there worth sacrificing?

Isn't love everything? Or...are there folks out there who want success more than they want love?

The answer: Yes, there are plenty of people who want success more than love.

What we have upon us right now in terms of cosmic transits is Moon trine Mars, which revs up our ambitious tendencies and lets us feel very clear-headed about our choices.

Sure, love's just fine and dandy, but during the Moon trine Mars, it's just not the stuff we're interested in. Right now, for some, the focus is on success. Success, power, money-making, ambitious goal-setting.

Because of Mars' warrior-like stance, we're not really cut out for the soft stuff today; we want what we want and we are prepared to 'go to war' for it. We're not fighting for love, nor are we fighting and standing tall for the sake of another person; no.

While it's not on our 'to-do' list, we will push another person aside for the sake of grabbing that success. During Moon trine Mars we may ask, "What's love got to do with it?" And the answer is, "Nothing."

Who are the three zodiac signs that want success more than love during the Moon trine Mars on October 5, 2022?

Read on to find out.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Sometimes, it's best to compartmentalize your feelings, and what works for you is to separate work from play, as you are dead serious about both and do not wish to compromise either. However, you've reached a place in your life where you know that you either go for it, when it comes to financial success, or you let it pass you by.

You are of the mindset that the only way to 'do it' is to do it yourself. And so, during Moon trine Mars, you take this idea all the way, and you cut love out of your life for the sake of becoming successful. You're not really into caring about what others think of this move, which actually makes your work all the easier.

You feel like you have to act on something that's come to your attention, and if you are to get the success you desire, you need to concentrate on success and that alone. You'll do it, Aries. You always do.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today from trusted Keen psychic advisors. Click here to get 10 mins for $1.99!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today is the day you mean business, and that is, of course, literal. You don't have it in you to allow for distractions and there's nothing that's more distracting to you than having to upkeep a romantic relationship.

You do not want to have to concentrate on anything other than the success-building at hand, and with Moon trine Mars on your side, you find all this very possible.

You even have it planned; if you are in a romantic relationship right now, you've already told your person that you need some time to concentrate on your career, and because you've done this with discretion and politeness, they understand and give you your space.

You did this the diplomatic way, Cancer, and in being so poised, you are able to focus on what you need to focus on right now: your inevitable success.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You've always been able to draw the line between love and success, and during Moon trine Mars, you'll feel right at home doing so, once again. You have no time for the nonsense of the drama of love — not during this astrological transit. While you are perfectly capable of tending to your romance, you are not someone who feels the need to lose themselves in a person.

You are your own kind, and your kind wants to work. You aren't kidding anyone either; you don't let anyone in your life think that work doesn't come first, and in this way, you are honest and forthright. If someone doesn't understand, then that's on them, as you did explain where your true interests lie.

You are ready to get on with it, and you don't need love to function as some kind of inspiration engine here. You are your own inspiration; you have great ideas and you are headed towards great success.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.