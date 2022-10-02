The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes Starting October 3 - 9, 2022

Well, right off the bat, we know that the week is instantly going to be better than some of the ones we've seen recently because Mercury is no longer retrograde.

Mercury direct is one of the most helpful transits we can experience, and we will see how things straighten themselves out as this week progresses and we get further and further away from Mercury in retrograde.

What's also helpful to know is that Mercury is not the only mega-planet that is going direct this week. We have the dark forces of Pluto going direct as well, and that's absolutely going to take some of the pressure off of us.

That breath of fresh air that we've all been anticipating? It's on for this week, and we will have transits Moon trine Venus and sun trine Moon to help us achieve it.

As Pluto recedes in importance this week, we might actually be able to get a lot done. That will come as great news to many people, as this last month was dragging and weird.

We can also look forward to Moon in Pisces this week, which will help us to understand that it's good to dream and that holding on to hope is necessary.

Kiss Pluto's dark impression goodbye for now, and let the sunshine in on us, as we celebrate the week with sun trine Moon, Moon square Jupiter and Moon in Aries.

The three zodiac signs with great horoscopes on October 3 - 9, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It seems as though the way is being paved for you, Aries, as each day brings you closer and closer to your own sense of power. You can't help but feel as though this week is bringing you luck; you work hard and you expect the highest.

You've seen your share of downtimes during this past month and you accept it: not everything goes your way all the time. That's life, you can deal with that. What you can't deal with is constant negativity, and that's what you feel you are starting to rid yourself of, during this week.

You feel more open to accepting your own ideas and you aren't all that willing to back down anymore. You've worked very hard to become the Aries Warrior that you truly are, and you don't feel the need to come down off that high horse any time too soon. Good for you, Aries. Work that power streak. You do you.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Almost as if a switch has been flipped off, so goes the Mercury retrograde influence in your life. You are finally free from this communication breakdown, and with this now out of the way, you are ready to say what you mean and mean what you say.

Your words have great meaning this week, Scorpio, and you can rest assured that you are definitely being listened to.

This week will have you working out the last of the kinks in something you've been working on for a long time now. It just needed a shift in energy for others to see what you've been working on as a good thing, but oh yes, they will see it all, during this week.

You'll be doing a lot of smiling during this time as you feel justified and validated. This week brings you both closure and a new beginning. You are active, alive and thriving now.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Between the Mercury and Pluto retrogrades coming to an end, and the Moon entering Aries, you feel like you are a supreme being this week, Sagittarius.

Finally, you're in that healthy place where you feel like you're not reliant upon someone else to get what you want to be done. You are feeling exceptionally independent this week, as you have Moon square Jupiter working for you, and you feel very confident that whatever it is, you can do it.

You are able to tackle the hardest of chores, and not only that: you are charismatic and amiable — people want to listen to you this week, and you are able to communicate your needs very easily.

While it's nice to have helpers, you don't need them. In fact, you don't really need anyone's guidance or assistance this week, however, if someone does want to help you out, you'll be open to that, as well.

